MMH: Transforming Home Design In India Through AI-Backed Technology

The advent of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies has revolutionised countless industries, and real estate is no exception. To stay ahead and remain relevant in this rapidly evolving sector, all stakeholders must embrace the latest innovations.

Have you ever pondered the possibility of making informed decisions about architects, vastu consultants, and designers for your dream home right from the planning stage? Imagine having access to the best in the industry and being able to connect with them at a tap of a button! This is where MMH steps in.

MMH is a platform that revolutionises the real estate industry by connecting clients with a wide range of professionals in different categories. Just as Uber and OLA disrupted the taxi and transportation sectors, MMH aims to transform the way people access and engage with real estate services.

With MMH, clients gain access to an extensive network of real estate professionals, including architects, interior designers, contractors, and more. When it comes to designing a home, MMH is the ultimate solution. This platform serves as a centralised hub for funding and collaborating with experts like architects, Vastu consultants, interior designers, home design plans, seeking new home design ideas, or simply searching for the best home design in India; their platform serves as a comprehensive resource, helping you navigate the best home design specialists with ease.

"At MMH, our mission is to become the single-stop shop for all your home design needs," says Harkaran Singh, the visionary founder behind this game-changing platform. "We understand the importance of finding the right design services and professionals, and we're here to streamline the process and make it enjoyable."

AI-powered search engines act as your personal design assistant, guiding you through the vast landscape of home design possibilities. With just a few clicks, you can explore an extensive collection of home design plans and ideas that suit your taste and preference.



Their marketplace brings together thousands of design firms, young professionals, and seasoned experts in the field of real estate. By using this powerful platform, architects and interior designers can showcase their expertise, build credibility, and generate more income. The platform serves as a springboard for professionals to connect with homeowners and unleash their creativity in designing beautiful, functional living spaces.

Harkaran Singh, the driving force behind the startup, is a dynamic Indian designer with an unwavering passion for all things design. Through his leadership and vision, MMH has transformed into a thriving platform that aims to make a positive change in the industry. Embodying the principle of "Sarbat Da Bhala", MMH strives to create a harmonious ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.

Whether you're embarking on a new home construction project or seeking to renovate your existing space, MMH can provide you with the tools, resources, and connections you need to bring your vision to life.

