MUA Anmol Raval Does Makeup For The Gujarat Titans While They Shoot For Myntra x HRX

Well, summer brings loads of excitement! Don't you too wait for this time of the year? Mangoes, vacations, trips, and the most vital... the Indian Premier League!!! While the craze is again soaring high, makeup artist Anmol Raval, too, didn't fail to grab the opportunity to meet the IPL team! What's even more interesting is the fact that he did make up for one of the IPL teams, the Gujarat Titans.



Yes, you read it absolutely right! The makeup artist groomed a few of the players from this leading team while they were shooting for their latest campaign, Myntra's collaboration with HRX. Anmol did makeup for Matthew Wade, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, and MD Shami. We are now super excited to watch her mastery.



Working with a brand like Myntra and HRX is not in everyone's favour, is it? No! However, Anmol had to achieve this opportunity; after all, she is one of a kind and worth all her salt. On being a part of this stem-winding campaign, Anmol Raval says, "I am very keen to share that I had the privilege of working with the Myntra X HRX campaign. Being part of this campaign was a great experience, and I was blessed to have the opportunity to do makeup on such adept cricketers."



Speaking of her experience working with MD Shami and others, Anmol Raval says, "I have been following the IPL for a long time and supporting the Gujarat Titans since the beginning. I had a wonderful time working with MD Shami and all the cricketers. We had a little chit-chat, fun, and a great time altogether. All of them are humble and extremely happy-go-lucky humans."



Anmol Raval started her career at an early age and still continues to inspire people with his passion for makeup. She aced this opportunity and once again proved her worth. However, this isn't the first time that she has groomed a celeb for any brand. She has already worked with Kinjal Rajpriya for Kalyan Jewellers. She has worked with the brand and done makeup for the actress on multiple projects, like the Navarati Campaign 2022, the Diwali Campaign 2022, and their store opening campaign in Mumbai 2022.



She also started a studio called AR Studio, which is flourishing tremendously. Anmol has also assisted makeup artist Sandhya Shekar for Lakmé Fashion Week 2017. She also did Miss Malini's makeup for Young FLO. She has also done fashion shoots with different international models, a glimpse of which can be seen on her Instagram page at @ar_fashionofficial



https://www.instagram.com/p/CqsSUeZL63Q/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=