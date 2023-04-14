Nagpur-Based Entrepreneur Aman Zode’s Journey To Becoming India’s Top Marketing Wiz

Aman Zode, 24 didn’t have anything more than a dream when he started his marketing firm. The entrepreneur started working at a young age and his marketing firm My Media Matte Pvt. Ltd. is a culimination of his skills, experience and vision.

He says, “As an entrepreneur myself, I know just how much every other entrepreneur and business owner is invested in their dreams. Everyone’s business is driven by their story and aspirations. I founded My Media Matte to help other’s give flight to their dreams.”.

Through his innovative marketing techniques, AMAN has created successful marketing campaigns for national and international brands. With his help, these companies have been able to find a vibrant demographic of customers and establish themselves as fresh faces of their field.



AMAN ZODE stays on top of trends and is always on the lookout for building his skills. He believes that staying in motion is the best way to keep your mind sharp. His dynamic approach to marketing and firm perfectionist streak has given the world intricate campaigns that leave no stone unturned. At My Media Matte specialises in digital and on-ground marketing. AMAN sticks to his principles but doesn’t hand all his clients the same one-size-fits plan. He builds custom plans for his clients and expertly chooses execution strategies to get the best results.



Aman Zode’s persevrance is a remarkable feat in its own right. He has walked through long, dark trails full of problems at every step - but he never let anything break his stride. In face of all struggles, he stayed true to his aspirations and his inspiration. His inspiration, his mother, faced struggles in her own life but gave the best upbringing to her son. Aman takes after his mother’s unbreakable spirit and continues to heighten his success as an entrepreneur.



Many big things are on the cards for Aman and My MediaMatte . Aman Zode is working towards expanding his operations and cracking into newer markets. Many young entrepreneurs look up to him as an inspiration and along with them, we too are eagerly looking forward to seeing how Aman Zode shapes his future.