Nanak Food's Diwali Ad Starring Diljit Dosanjh Shares Special Diwali Message; Watch

Nanak Foods, a household name for Paneer, Ghee, and Rasmalai in the United States and Canada, is synonymous with unrivalled flavour and quality for the items they offer. With considerable research and expertise at the foundation, the company's products are recognised for their unrivalled taste, fresh ingredients, and superior quality. Nanak foods is now accessible at every Indian grocery store and adds a touch of authentic Indian flavours to many homes.

Diljit Dosanjh, a prominent Indian-Punjabi actor and singer, tied up with Nanak Foods as a brand ambassador for past two years. They just shot three commercial ads in Vancouver, where the firm is headquartered. The first was the paneer commercial ad, which received an incredible response from dedicated fans and followers of Diljit and Nanak Foods' loyal customers. The second and most current advertisement that the firm released is the Diwali Ad, which is Dosanjh's personal favourite and has a very special message that reads, "Open your Hearts, Let's Welcome Everyone... Nanak wishes you a Happy Diwali."

Image: Republic World