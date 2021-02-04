Nation Wants To Grow: Abhijit Roy Shares His Perspective On Reviving The Indian Economy

The Union Budget 2021 carried the potential of bringing solace to the recovering Indian economy & hope to young entrepreneurs and Indian businesses. To gain a detailed insight into the country's financial future, Republic Media Network & Maruti Suzuki presents, 'Nation Wants To Grow', a pre-budget series that focuses on how Budget 2021 will help revive the Indian economy & how we, as individuals, can help our nation grow faster.

In the second episode of the series, the show was joined by Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO of Berger Paints India Ltd. Abhijit is an alumnus of IIM, Bengaluru. He started his journey with Berger Paints as a Senior VP for Sales & Marketing then became the COO and is currently steering the company towards growth as the MD & CEO. Berger is India's second-largest paint manufacturing company with headquarters in Kolkata & paint manufacturing facilities in various parts of the country. The company also has an international presence in Nepal, Bangladesh, Poland & Russia.

"If you look at what has happened in the past, we were very badly affected in the first quarter, obviously because of the pandemic, but subsequently, there has been a very fast recovery. In fact, Q2 was already in positive territory & Q3 has been one of the best in our history in terms of growth. So, the revival was very strong across markets, especially in the up-country areas & in cities also we saw reasonably good growth coming back. We are quite optimistic about the future." says Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints

He further adds," What needs to be seen is whether this will sustain over a period of time. There are various factors which need to be looked into. One is the demand that has to hold on and which has to build-up; further, I think the government is taking many steps in that direction. There are three things which must happen for the demand to come back: The pandemic must recede, and it has to occur at a faster pace possibly. Secondly, there have to be inputs in terms of infrastructure spends & consumer demand to be generated, and thirdly we need to peace & tranquillity in the country. If we have this, the overall direction seems to be positive as of now."

