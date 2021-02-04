Nation Wants To Grow: Yahish Dahiya Shares Insights On How Budget 2021 Will Help

The COVID-19 pandemic had adverse effects on India's economy. But the 2021 Union Budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the promise of bringing a ray of hope for all Indians. To understand how the Budget 2021 may impact India's economic growth & Indian businesses, Republic Media Network and Maruti Suzuki proudly presented, 'Nation Wants to Grow.' A pre-budget series that showcases the many benefits of the Union Budget 2021 & how it will help revive India's economic position globally. The series had esteemed guests, who are not just entrepreneurs but people firmly vested in our nation's future.

In the first episode of the series, we were joined by Yashish Dahiya, Group CEO & Co-Founder of Policy Bazaar.com, India's foremost insurance aggregator & a leading financial technology company globally. Yashish Dahiya is an alumnus of IIT Delhi & Indian Institute of Management Ahemdabad. He started his career as a Bussiness Unit Head with 'Illinois Tool Works' and went on to work as a management consultant. In 2008, Yashish, along with his partners, created history by launching Policybazaar.com.

" The moment we see businesses as national champion, as not just people who generate employment but people who generate foreign direct investment, higher intellectual property & generate influence across the world. I think we can see businesses as doing good for the country & we can have a lot of trust there." says, Yashish Dahiya, Group CEO & Founder of Policybazzar.com.

He further adds, " And the moment we have that with a broad backing of a very flexible regulatory regime, we can certainly expand into the market. I think there is no doubt of talent in India. We already see Indian leading global companies. So, there is no reason why we can not house them in India & go out. We can build Indian companies that go & establish themselves."

The episode was an informative and detailed discussion with Yashish Dahiya, who shared valuable insights on what Indian companies can expect from the union budget 2021 & how it will benefit the economic growth of Indian businesses. It also delved deep into the untapped potential of India & how young entrepreneurs can change India's global financial rating.