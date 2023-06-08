Natural Captives to Ayurvedic Herbs: How Sacheerome Strikes the Right Note in perfumery

Every year, Sacheerome works on hundreds of fragrance combinations using multiple native ingredients in their formulations. Unexplored and exotic for the rest of the world, these natural ingredients are cultivated exclusively in India and are unmistakable in their scent. Known as captives, the patented fragrance components are unique to the leading manufacturer & supplier of fragrances and flavors based in Delhi. A team of experts at Sacheerome then uses these captives to create a composition that delivers therapeutic properties and wellness-related benefits to a fragrance.

With 100 years of expertise behind their natural captives and derivatives, connecting the craft of making scents back to its traditional roots is important to Sacheerome. Since clean labels play a significant role in driving the demand for naturally-derived ingredients in perfumery, the company believes in taking a holistic approach. Beginning in the 1900s, the company is behind some of India’s top FMCG brands, helping them create sensory experiences for consumers with a range of products infused with natural fragrances and nourishing herbs.

Says Manoj Arora, Managing Director and Chief Perfumer, Sacheerome, “We take immense pride in our traditional roots and the extensive variety that India has to offer. Our range of exclusive fragrance compositions contain natural captives derived from natural sources. Today, we have a vast collection of native natural ingredient captives, which remain exclusive to Sacheerome. Our perfumers carefully select these ingredients to design fragrances and aromas that boost our mood and alter our emotions. Highlighting the emotional benefits of fragrances can help brands connect at a deeper level with consumers.”

Taking the natural route towards innovative fragrances

As consumers continue to gravitate towards healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, they want to make informed and conscious decisions about their purchases. This steep rise in demand for more natural, clean products has pushed companies to lay more emphasis on using organic practices and plant derivatives in the fragrance components of their offerings.

As a result, globally, there is an increased affinity towards cleaner fragrances that provide holistic wellness. This trend is also positively influencing the growth trajectory of the fragrance industry. According to Market Research Future Report, the CAGR for the global natural fragrances market is projected to be 7.5 percent from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to be worth USD 48.3 billion in 2030.

Given the potentially adverse health risks associated with artificial chemicals, fragrance brands too have amped up their focus on using sustainable and natural ingredients than ever before. SACH/NATURA is one such technology that has inspired Sacheerome to produce an array of natural fragrances and flavors. Their nature-inspired range of scents are a combination of the finest natural ingredients, essential oils and absolutes that can be used across a host of products related to skincare, haircare, homecare, aircare and aromatherapy to name a few.

A good fragrance when done right elicits a variety of moods and provides functional benefits as well. Having done research and development for decades, the company procures many of these ingredients from a variety of natural sources, ranging from flowers (geranium, lavender, rose, ylang-ylang) and leaves (basil, laurel, lemongrass, peppermint, rosemary), to spices (nutmeg, anise, cumin, cardamom, fennel, cinnamon and cassia), peels (orange, lemon, tangerine), wood (cedarwood, camphor, sandalwood) and roots (ginger, vetiver, turmeric). Some, like lavender and sandalwood can evoke a sense of calm, while others such as jasmine and rose, give you that instant freshness, leaving you feeling revitalized.

Not only is the composition of these fragrances 100% natural, the alleviating notes emanate a sense of calmness, promote relaxation, reduce stress, or even boost the confidence of the user.

Capturing the scent of Ayurvedic roots in a bottle

From time immemorial, the ancient science of Ayurveda, originating in the Vedas, has inspired several fragrance notes. These fragrances have journeyed time and continue to impact our lives till today. Backed by centuries-old Ayurveda principles alongwith a modern mindset, Sacheerome has developed another technology known as SACH/VEDA. As part of this, a range of Ayurveda-inspired scents have been created using the finest ayurvedic oils combined with essential oils.

Says Manoj Arora, “SACH/VEDA gives us deep insight into the qualities and properties of natural fragrant susbtances. Thousands of years ago, our sages understood the holistic and aesthetic value of fragrance through their knowledge of science and medicine. These ayurvedic principles have been Sacheerome’s driving force in learning how healing properties can balance the ‘doshas’ predominant in our bodies and nature. With our technology, we attempt to balance these energies and impart functional benefits like wellness, harmony and vitality to the end user.”

Botanical ingredients are often associated with safety, efficacy and wellness. Today’s consumer seeks beauty, personal care and home care products with ingredients that activate the senses to have a calming effect on one’s mood, address lack of sleep, combat stress and anxiety, or have anti-bacterial properties.

Tapping into the holistic significance and therapeutic properties of fragrant substances, Sacheerome combines the goodness of ancient vedic formulations to provide plenty of such benefits to ensure the emotional well-being of consumers. “Our team of in-house perfumers, flavorists and Ayurvedic specialists have created an amalgamation of such herbs, spices and other functional ingredients. We have an innovative range of fragrances that have been very well received by our global clientele. In fact, a number of multinational firms across US and Europe have been taking our assistance in curating fragrances for their launch globally now.” informs Mr Arora. The company has also partnered with Ayurvedic practitioners to do extensive research and study on the functional benefits of natural and ayurvedic ingredients in the recent past.

The future of fragrance is functional and natural

From an industry perspective, every fragrance blend in perfumery is a fusion of ingredients taken from nature –or inspired by nature– alongwith the synthetics (man-made ingredients) that are used to make them last longer. Therefore, creating fine fragrances using only natural ingredients presents a big challenge for modern perfumery.

“With constant evolution of the highly-dynamic perfumery sector, it will be interesting to see how this ‘natural’ trend will evolve. Given the upward trend, the demand for natural ingredients from health and wellness conscious consumers seems to be here to stay. Fragrance and flavor makers will have to walk the fine line between natural and synthetic ingredients to cater to the well-informed Indian customer who knows the importance of going back to nature.” adds Manoj Arora.