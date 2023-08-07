Neutrality Under Scrutiny: Kolkata High Court And The Bagri-Bhaiya Dispute

Arbitration, a popular alternative dispute resolution mechanism, hinges on the fundamental principle of impartiality and neutrality of the arbitrator. The recent judgment by the Calcutta High Court in the case of C and E Ltd and ors v. Gopal Das Bagri and ors has highlighted the criticality of arbitrators' neutrality and their obligation to disclose any acts that may compromise their independence.

In a significant legal development, the Calcutta High Court recently set aside an arbitral award in a longstanding dispute between the Bagri Group and the Bhaiya Group. The case involved a senior advocate and arbitrator, Mr. SK Kapur, a well-reputed legal personality in Kolkata who has also been a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award.

Mr. Kapur failed to disclose his previous legal representations for companies affiliated with the Bhaiya Group, leading to allegations of bias and compromising his neutrality. The court's ruling emphasized the paramount importance of arbitrators' neutrality, highlighting the continuous obligation to disclose any acts that might cloud their independence.

Advocate SK Kapur

Background of the Dispute

The dispute between the Bagri Group, headed by Mr. Gopal Das Bagri and his sons, and the Bhaiya Group, led by Mr. Bulaki Das Bhaiya, began in 2014. The parties sought arbitration to settle their differences, and senior advocate Mr. SK Kapur was appointed as the arbitrator. During the initial arbitration sitting, Mr. Kapur disclosed his past representation of the Bhaiya Group but continued to serve as the arbitrator since both parties expressed their trust in him.

Difficulties emerged when there was a break in the arbitration proceedings from December 2017 to January 2019. During this time, Mr Kapur represented M/s. SSSMIL, a company with ties to the Bhaiya Group, in court. The Bagri Group contended that Mr. Kapur did not disclose these court appearances during the hiatus, and they became aware of this fact only through an internet search. As a result, the arbitral award of ₹22 crore, issued by Mr. Kapur, leaned in favor of the Bhaiya Group.

The case faced several challenges, allegedly due to the stature of Mr. SK Kapur, several judges and lawyers reportedly declined to take up the case. The first judge, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, initially asked for some documents to be filed (Affidavits) but later decided to step down from the case due to personal reasons.The case was then passed on to Justice Arindam Mukherjee, who also stepped down for personal reasons. The same happened with Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shekhar B. Saraf. All of them decided not to handle the case for personal reasons.

In addition to the judges stepping down, Bagri Group faced difficulties in finding lawyers to represent them. The lawyers who were initially hired by Bagri Group, including a Senior Counsel, returned the case files and refused to participate in the matter due to their own personal reasons.

Eventually, the case landed before Justice Rajashekhar Mantha, who conducted the hearings. However, since all the previous lawyers had returned the briefs, Bagri Group had to hire a lawyer from the Supreme Court, Mr. Nalin Kohli, to represent them. Throughout the entire process, Mr. Sandip Agarwal continued to be the Advocate on Record for Bagri Group.

The Court's Decision

The Calcutta High Court, in its judgment delivered on July 27, 2023, emphasized the significance of arbitrators remaining neutral and continually disclosing any actions that may raise doubts about their independence. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, who presided over the case, asserted that any act suggesting a likelihood of bias would result in the termination of the arbitrator's mandate.

The court found that SSSMIL, formerly known as Chemcrown India, was under the control and management of BG Chemicals Private Limited, in which the Bhaiya family held a significant stake. As a result, the court concluded that SSSMIL was an "affiliate" company of the Bhaiya Group, making it improper for Mr. Kapur to continue as an arbitrator in a dispute involving the Bhaiya Group, given his undisclosed court appearances on behalf of SSSMIL. The court's strict adherence to Section 12 of the Arbitration Act sets a precedent for arbitrators to uphold their obligations continuously and transparently. As arbitration continues to be a favored method for resolving disputes, it is essential to maintain the integrity and sanctity of the process, ensuring that parties can place their faith in a fair and unbiased resolution of their conflicts.