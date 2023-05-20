Nitesh Kumar Aka Nitin Making Headway Towards Popularity And Success

In today’s era it’s baffling for people how Youtubers and social media influencers are becoming more popular than mainstream stars.

One of such achievers is Nitesh Kumar aka Nitin who has reached the milestone of 14.9 million subscribers on Youtube. With millions of subscribers, Nitin has huge fan following. He has become a prominent Youtube Star along with his team which consists of Mridul, Ujjwal Sharv and Pragati.

They have reached an epitome of entertainment and are loved by millions of people around the world. They have different Youtube channels with the name ‘The MriDul’ and ‘I am Nitin’. The former has 14.9 million subscribers while the latter has 540k subscribers. They are advancing towards their accomplishments with a great speed, on this journey they have won millions of hearts of people. Their candid sense of humour, filter free videos and naturally evolving talent is what appeals to the audience.

Their content consists of everyday light and goofy humour, with fun conversations and situation comedy which is sure to make you laugh. Also they have informational videos known as the lifestyle vlogs about his trips to various destinations across the globe, the food, the views and the stays.

He has earned Silver, Gold and Diamond play buttons on Youtube for his innate talent and is sure to rule the world of social media with his engaging, extraordinary content.

Being a youtube star he possesses the quality of ordinariness and relatability which makes his videos more attractive to the audience.

Nitin has fostered this connection with the audience with the way he addresses the people in videos and providing them familiar relatable content out of his everyday life which has held him strongly in this field.

Being on the list of India’s top 10 creators and 5th Breakout creator, and also ranked among ‘Most Popular Youtubers and Influencers of 2020’, he has carved out a career for himself.