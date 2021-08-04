Opting For A Credit Card More Beneficial In Today's Times?

There was a time when it was pretty common for most people to strive hard to save money for months or years to make an expensive purchase - like a TV set, a refrigerator, an air conditioner, or a washing machine. However, times have changed now. Today, one doesn’t need to wait to buy a new smartphone or gadget that recently hit the market. Let alone waiting for something as essential as a refrigerator or an air conditioner. A credit card enables you to make that purchase and pay for it later at your convenience.

Accordingly, it is no surprise that with the rise in online shopping, the usage of credit cards has also seen a sharp rise over the last few years in India. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, there are over 62 million credit card users in India. Just two years back, the figure stood at 52 million. This indicates that millions of individuals are adopting credit cards as a mode of payment every year. With social distancing norms becoming a new normal, preference for online shopping and digital payments over traditional shopping and cash is quite natural.

Although both credit cards and debit cards look identical, with 16-digit card numbers, expiration dates, magnetic strips, and EMV chips, there is one key difference between credit cards and debit cards. While debit cards enable you to spend money by drawing on funds deposited in your bank account, credit cards let you borrow money from the card issuer up to a specific limit and purchase items or withdraw cash that you don’t even have in your account.

Here’s why opting for a credit card is a smart choice today:

● Universal acceptance: Credit cards have a universal acceptance on online platforms and offline stores with unique benefits such as easy EMIs, reward points, insurance cover, indemnity cover, airport lounge access, etc. No matter where you are in the entire world, you can make a transaction anywhere with a credit card in your pocket. Moreover, in today’s times when online shopping is witnessing a boom, credit cards come in handy as all online shopping portals, domestic and international, accept credit cards and even offer special deals for credit card users.

● Interest-free period: The best part about a credit card is that the amount spent using it comes with an interest-free period of up to 50 days for you, as a consumer. Used effectively, this can result in decent savings in the form of interest saved on the amount spent on a credit card as well as interest earned on the amount that remains unspent in your savings account.

● Cashback and rewards: Credit card users can also collect cashbacks, discounts, and reward points every time they make a payment. For example, you can choose a card that offers unlimited cashback on spends made on popular e-commerce and online grocery platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, etc. Or you could go for a card that gets your reward points every time you eat at a restaurant or even order food deliveries. There are also many credit cards that offer other benefits like discounts on fuel spends, hotel bookings, etc.

● Building credit history: Unlike other forms of payments, credit cards offer an opportunity to you to build your credit history and credit profile over time. When you apply for a loan or another credit card, the first thing lenders check is your credit score. A credit score enables lenders to gauge your creditworthiness. In other words, the lenders try to determine your loan repayment capacity from the credit score. For example, a consumer with a credit score of 750 or above is more likely to get his/her loan approved than those who have a poor or no credit score. Using a credit card, and paying your dues on time, builds and strengthens your credit score over time.

● Peace of mind: A credit card also allows you the flexibility to travel with ease without having to carry cash, even if you are out of your city or country. Even in case of a medical emergency, having a credit card can help you tide over the urgent requirement for funds as you can settle the bills using your credit card. In terms of safety as well, this is among the most secure forms of digital payments with the use of two-factor authentication for your transactions, especially for high-value transactions. Even from a liability point of view, in case of financial fraud, your savings from the bank account do not get stuck if you use a credit card.

