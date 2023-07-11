Parul Mehta Emerges As India's Leading Makeup Artist And Most Preferred Name Among Actors

In today's world, success doesn't come with the level of degrees achieved; it comes with enthusiasm and passion for certain things. While many people are trying to achieve their dreams by pursuing their hobbies, one name that has also made it to the list is Parul Mehta! An inspiring young girl, who used to do makeup and hair styling for her friends and family during college days, has now become a famous and most preferred name among actors in the Indian Film Industry.



She started her career 27 years ago in her school days as a mehandi artist, but now she is causing waves with her stunning makeup looks. She has emerged as the leading name in the world of glitz and glamour, and we can clearly see why! Her talent is unique, and her imagination is boundless.



With her unmatched skills and profound love for makeup and hairstyling, Parul Mehta laid the foundation of Parul's Beauty Care. While she and her team can do makeup for all occasions, they especially specialize in bridal makeovers! Yes, you read it right! Parul's Bridal is famous all over the internet, and for serious reasons.



She has an illustrious work profile that includes the names of a few celebrities like Khushi Shah, Saloni Mittal, Sukhmani Gambhir, Neha Jethwani, Gurleen Gambhir Khakhar, Riya Jain, Kinjal Dave, Sakshi Sindwani, Pankhudi Kunal Pandya, and the list goes on!



Speaking of her journey, here's what Parul Mehta says: "When I was in school, I used to love mixing the colors and playing around with different shades. Soon, I started being the one to do the makeup for my friends in school or college during any occasion or party. It became a hobby, but as time passed, I started exploring more with different variations of makeup styles. In a nick of time, my fondness grew stronger, and now it has become my passion."



Parul Mehta's work can be seen on her official Instagram account, @paruls_bride. She has many followers, and her makeup looks to go viral within a few minutes of being posted! Many of these have even amassed millions of views. This certified beautician is an inspiration to all of us!