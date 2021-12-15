Poetry Thrives On Koo As A Medium Of Artistic Expression

Poetry is widely considered as one of the most empowering & creative forms of expression. It broadens perspectives, alters views, promotes new ideas, and serves as a voice for individuals who feel under-represented. With social media playing such a large role in our daily lives, aspiring poets are using it to express themselves and spark dialogues.

Poetry, particularly in Hindi, is gaining traction on the Koo App, which allows users to express themselves in several Indian languages. Poets are expressing themselves via a variety of shayari, ghazals, dohas, nazms, shers, and kavitas. The most popular language on the made-in-India platform is Hindi, which accounts for half of all discussions. With Hindi as the primary medium of communication, nearly half of conversations center around poetry and literature, with users composing ballads and poems everyday.

Koosters are leveraging the platform to express themselves succinctly via poetry, boosting their communities' cultural and linguistic legacy and expanding their reach. Poets and lyricists on Koo have seen an increase in followers and interaction since poetry encourages discourse and conversation. Writers and poets like Sheetal Jain and Sunita Sonu are celebrities on Koo, with 500K–600K followers.

Sheetal Jain recently posted a poem on the platform - पल ने कहा इक पल से...

इक पल के लिऐ

तुम_मेरे हो जाओ....

*इक पल का साथ हो ऐसा....

हर पल तुम ही..

तुम याद आओ

The Koo App, which recently attained the milestone of 15 million downloads, is known to celebrate the richness and popularity of Hindi in India. In September 2021, the multilingual platform organized India’s first-ever Hindi language festival, #KooHindiFest2021, that was launched by eminent singer Palash Sen. This festival witnessed over six lakh people from across 10 states participating enthusiastically, with poetry seeing great traction.