Power Electric Vehicles Makes The Best Use Of Human Intelligence And Technology

Do you know why human resource is considered the most important resource as compared to any other resource? It is so because humans are the only beings who can convert other things into resources. Humans use their intelligence to make a thing go from the dustbin to your wardrobe, i.e., they make the best out of the waste. So if humans can create so much out of waste, imagine what the possibilities could be if they were given the emerging technology to utilise.

Power Electric Vehicles is a motorcycle brand that has incorporated both human resources and technology to create unprecedented and unparalleled bikes. The bikes created by Power Electric Vehicles have self-diagnosis technology that predicts and alerts the owner or rider about any problems with the bike. It has user-friendly integration with the personalised mobile application (available on the Play Store) to track battery range and battery health at all times. These bikes come with a highly coded app that has a GPS system to locate the bike and an anti-theft locking system.

Furthermore, P-Sport bikes are equipped with high-performance LED side indicators, a digital display instrument cluster to show you real-time speed, and a beautiful remote-operated key.

Its completely waterproof, IP67-certified battery, three riding modes that range up to 200 km, two versions: P-Sport and P-Sport +, USB charging facility, anti-theft system, key lock, and unlock system are a few of the numerous features that this bike comes installed with.

The founder and CEO of the company, N. Sai Sameer Reddy, had completed his master's in the UK. He founded the Power Electric Vehicles brand in 2021. His sole motive behind establishing the company was to manufacture an eco-friendly and budget-friendly electric bike that is way better than the traditional bikes with a glamorous and sporty look and many additional features that are not present in the traditional motorcycle. This bike puts an end to your search for a customised bike for yourself. At present, Power Electric Vehicles' electric bike is the best in the market.

A new brand in the market, Power Electric Vehicles, has hit the charts at the top position. Its success can be determined by the following facts: Power Electric already has more than 13 dealerships and four exclusive state dealerships in India. It also has a 5673-unit preorder record all over India since manufacturers announced its launch in January 2023.