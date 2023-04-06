Prabh Sangra’s Hollywood Debut Is All Set To Be An Exhilarating And Delightful One

Prabh Sangra’s latest single, "Take it Easy", with Karan Aulja, has been a huge success. There has been an outpouring of love for her from all over the globe. Her performance in the hit Punjabi song has been equal parts stunning and effortless. Prabh enjoyed every second of her time in front of the camera and is overjoyed to have received the audience's, as well as friends and family's, unwavering love and support.

Now, she is moving on to bigger milestones, not one to set small goals; Prabh has set foot into Hollywood! “As far as I can recall, I always enjoyed dressing up and acting in front of the mirror. Since I was a little girl, I've been fascinated by the notion of becoming an actor. I watched Bollywood and Hollywood films throughout my childhood and adolescence, honing my dance movements and trying to enact my favourite actors. In high school, I would avidly participate in drama classes and write play scripts in my spare time.''

"I have just begun working with some of the most prestigious productions; ABC, CBS network, and Disney. I feel so blessed to be on this journey. I am making an appearance on a globally renowned show, CBS Fire Country. I am so thrilled to be playing roles that personally resonate with and excite me!"

Asking Prabh about the roles she is portraying, she said, "I would love to talk more about these amazing shows, but I can’t go into details until the date of release, which is soon! One is scheduled for April, and the other is in the works. I absolutely enjoy bringing my love and passion for performing into each and every role. I like to give a part of myself to every character, fuelled by my own personality."

"My dream role would be one where I play a strong female lead. I am really inspired by amazing actors, the likes of Chris Evans, Ashton Kutcher, my childhood crush, Freddie Prince Jr., Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Anniston, and Mila Kunis. Among my favourite genres, the ones that would make it to the top of the list would be romance, action, and crime. Some favourite movies off the top of my head … She’s All That, The Notebook, and Ms Congeniality."

This is just the beginning for Prabh! Looking at the speed at which she is progressing, undoubtedly, bigger achievements and projects await her!