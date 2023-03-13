Pranay Patil To Judge Postcard Writing Contest The Epistulae-To Post, Or Not To Post At DU

Pranay Patil is an author, educator, farmer, engineer, and social activist who has made a mark on the literary world with his last year’s best-selling novel "Burgundy Winters: In Europe". The book, which was released in India by Rajdeep Sardesai and Pooja Bedi, has become a sensation now.

This year, Pranay Patil was invited to make an appearance at the New Delhi World Book Fair, organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India as part of the Azadi ka Mahotsav. In the event, Pranay Patil spoke about his experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and how it inspired him to write and donate all the profits from his book to a charity that helps people in rural areas. He said, "During Covid, people younger than me were passing away. Imagine a phone number that you just dialled and you realise that the person is no more, and that feeling was terrible. That's when I decided to donate all the profits from the book towards helping people in rural areas.”

On 16th March, Pranay Patil will be judging a creative postcard writing contest called 'The Epistulae-To Post, or not to Post' at Delhi’s MAIMS college, which is being organised by Manthan, their Literary and Debating society. The event will start at 10:30 am and will be held at MAIMS in Sector -22 Rohini, Delhi. After the event, Pranay Patil will also be signing copies of his books.

Pranay Patil is an author who believes in supporting local bookstores rather than online retailers. He encourages readers to purchase his books from physical bookstores to help support small businesses.

The New Delhi World Book Fair was an exciting event for book lovers, with a variety of activities, events, book launches, panel discussions, and workshops on a range of topics. It was a great opportunity for readers to meet and interact with their favourite authors, including Pranay Patil.

Patil’s commitment to supporting local bookstores and helping people in rural areas is an inspiration to many.