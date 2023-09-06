Pranjal Singh's Transition: Film Director To Digital Marketing Educator

[Mumbai, 04 September, 2023] - Renowned film director and social activist, Pranjal Singh, an alumnus of Amity University and a distinguished scholar with a multi-disciplinary background, is making waves in the world of digital marketing education with his brainchild, OCP Academy. Pranjal Singh, hailing from Bihar, Patna, and having pursued his higher studies at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, has successfully transitioned from a dynamic career in the film and television industry, spanning over 12+ years, to a visionary educator shaping the future.

A Journey Rooted in Dedication to Education

In a nation were achieving 10th and 12th-grade milestones once marked pivotal educational achievements, and pursuing degrees like B.A. and B. Com symbolized specialized knowledge, Pranjal Singh's journey reflects the aspirations and determination of a generation. These milestones were emblematic of India's march toward progress through education.

Empowering the Digital Generation

Today, the landscape has shifted, with skills taking precedence. Pranjal Singh's OCP Academy stands at the forefront, addressing the growing demand for expertise in digital marketing. The academy is known for its hands-on approach, pioneering transformative courses that delve beyond conventional realms, exploring topics such as blockchain, data-driven marketing, and analysis. A notable feature is the integration of an advanced simulator, offering a virtual platform for skill honing. Pranjal Singh is nurturing young professionals from various universities and colleges, preparing them for a future in the ever-transforming digital age.

Bridging the Gap between Education and Industry

Recognizing the transitional challenges students face as they enter the professional world, OCP Academy employs a cutting-edge training process that involves the simulator. This approach ensures students gain practical insights and hands-on experience in a visually immersive manner. Pranjal commitment to making his students industry-ready is evident through simulation-based courses.

A Holistic Learning Experience

At OCP Academy, students are provided with a dedicated app for convenient access to course materials on both phones and desktops. Renowned international faculty members contribute their expertise to guide students, and upon course completion, students receive internationally recognized certificates.

Industry Experts Leading the Way

Pranjal Singh is committed to ensuring that the academy's faculty consists of experts from prestigious giants in the industry, including Google, Apple, Reliance, Yamaha, Xerox, Ola, Uber, Samsung, L&T, ICICI, India Today & Many More. This strategic selection ensures that the curriculum remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently aligned with the dynamic trends of the industry.

Interactive Learning Community

Pranjal Singh engages students through quizzes, webinars, seminars, Assignments, Projects, Case Study Industry Visit and other interactive activities, creating a vibrant learning community. Additionally, students benefit from lifetime access to learning resources, guided mentorship for three years, and opportunities to master foreign languages, soft skills, communication, and interview techniques.

Personalized Attention, Guaranteed Placements

OCP Academy's unique approach to education guarantees personalized attention, with only six students per course & Per Batch. This enhances the learning experience and ensures job placements upon completion. This is because with Minium students the faculty can give the time to every single students

Shaping a Skilled Nation

Pranjal Singh's vision for OCP Academy goes beyond education; it empowers individuals to shape a skilled nation. By merging academic excellence with practical proficiency, the academy is setting a new standard for education that aligns with the demands of tomorrow's world.

For more information about OCP Academy and its transformative courses, please visit www.ocpacademy.com