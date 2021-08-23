Prepp: Check Top State PSCs; Attempt And Secure A Bright Future Ahead

In India, Government Jobs are among the most coveted. Over 11 Lakh people apply annually to the various Public Service Examinations conducted in the different states. PSCs are formed to support the respective state governments on recruitment, transfer, and discipline issues.

The National Public Service Commission is responsible for conducting the recruitment examination, the entry point for aspirants to public administration services. Each federal state has its own Public Service Commission, and each commission has its eligibility criteria, syllabus, and exam pattern, as described below.

It is known that the Civil Services is a hard nut to crack. Aspirants who apply for UPSC usually simultaneously prepare for the state PSCs. The preparation process is very similar and requires the same amount of effort.

Top State PSC Exams in India

These exams are among the top state PSC exams in India. PSC exams are worth attempting to secure a great career ahead. Let's look at the basic details of the state PSCs and the official websites to refer to for the same. Aspiring candidates can download the notifications of the desired posts from the respective state's PSC recruitment site or Prepp.in.

1. Rajasthan PSC

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) comes under the Government of Rajasthan and is responsible for conducting the examinations for different posts under the state of Rajasthan. The review process for the selection of candidates for various positions must remain transparent and fair. The RPSC releases exam notifications for several job posts to help recruit thousands of suitable candidates in the administration department every year.

Exam Name Rajasthan Public Service Commission Conducting Authority Government of Rajasthan Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Age Limit 18-40 years Qualification Graduate degree or 12th pass

RPSC releases exam notifications for the following posts:

● Sub-Inspectors

● RPSC Rajasthan Administrative Services

● Veterinary Officer

● School Lecturer

● Fisheries Development Officer

● Asst. Statistical Officer

● Asst. Agriculture Officer

● Junior Legal Officer etc.

2. Kerala PSC

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) conducts various examinations and provides advice to the Government of Kerala on all matters relating to civil services. At the request of the appointing authority, KPSC publishes job notifications on its official website, inviting applications of candidates for various positions. It conducts Written or Practical Tests, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and interviews to select candidates based on their scores.

Exam Name Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Conducting Authority Government of Kerala Official Website keralapsc.gov.in Age Limit 18-42 years Qualification 12th Pass

KPSC releases exam notifications for the following posts:

● Account Assistant

● Police Constable

● District Sainik Welfare

● Assistant in secretariat

● Municipal secretary

● Panchayat secretary

● Divisional officer

● Sub-inspector

● Inspector (Excise)

● Motor Transport Inspector

3. Bihar PSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) holds a series of examinations for various positions to recruit candidates for administrative positions in Bihar.

Exam Name Bihar Public Service Commission. Conducting Authority Government of Bihar Official Website bpsc.bih.nic.in Age Limit 18-40 years Qualification Graduate degree or 12th pass

BPSC releases exam notifications for the following posts:

● Assistant Forest Guard Officer

● Assistant Public Prosecuting Officer

● Motor Vehicle Inspector

● Assistant Engineer etc.

4. Assam PSC

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) heads examinations and recruitment for various job posts in the Government of Assam. It performs the tasks and functions stipulated in its Regulations.

Exam Name Assam Public Service Commission. Conducting Authority Government of Assam Official Website apsc.nic.in Age Limit 21-38 years Qualification Bachelor’s Degree

APSC releases exam notifications for the following posts:

● Assistant Engineer

● Junior Engineer (Civil)

● Assistant architect

5. Uttar Pradesh PSC

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is functional under the Uttar Pradesh State Government and is responsible for conducting examinations for different positions in the state. Every year, UPPSC issues multiple exam notifications to help recruit eligible candidates for the running of smooth administration.

Exam Name Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Conducting Authority Government of Uttar Pradesh Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in/ Age Limit 21-40 years Qualification Graduate degree or 12th pass

UPPSC announces exam notifications for the following posts:

● Assistant Prosecution Officer

● Block Education Officer

● Computer Assistant

● Review Officer (ARO)

● Assistant Review Officer (ARO)

● Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)

● Range Forest Officer (RFO)

● Assistant Manager

6. Chhattisgarh PSC

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is a state-owned government authority of Chhattisgarh, responsible for conducting civil services and competitive examinations in the region. CGPSC selects suitable candidates for departmental and civil services posts in Chhattisgarh.

Exam Name Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission. Conducting Authority Government of Chhattisgarh Official Website psc.cg.gov.in/ Age Limit 21-28 years Qualification Graduate degree

CGPSC releases exam notifications for the following posts:

● State Civil Services

● State Police Service

● Chhattisgarh State Finance Service

● Food Officer / Asst Director etc.

7. Tripura PSC

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is a state government agency established by the Tripura Government under Section 315 to conduct civil services and competitive examinations at the State level.

Exam Name Tripura Public Service Commission Conducting Authority Government of Tripura Official Website tpsc.nic.in Age Limit 21-40 Years Qualification Graduate degree

TPSC releases exam notifications for the following posts:

● Agriculture Officers

● Asst. Engineer

● Assistant Architect

● TPSC Tripura Judicial Service Grade 3

● IPS/TPS officers

● TPSC PRoject Manager

● Engineering officers

8. Punjab PSC

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) is a government agency responsible for recruiting Class I and Class II level posts in Punjab. The office of PPSC is located in Baradari Gardens Patiala. Every year, PPSC announces the completion of various employment examinations, including the State Civil services Examination.

Exam Name PPSC Exams Conducting Authority Punjab Public Service Commission Official Website ppsc.gov.in Age Limit More than 21 years

PPSC releases exam notifications for the following posts:

● Legal Assistant

● Sub-divisional Engineers

● Block primary education officers

● State civil service examination

● Accountants

9. Maharashtra PSC

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducts several examinations every year to select suitable candidates for multiple positions in different departments. MPSC is headquartered in Mumbai.

Exam Name MPSC Exams Conducting Authority Maharashtra Public Service Commission Official Website https://mpsc.gov.in/ Department Name Various

Maharashtra Public Service Commission administers the following MPSC exams:

● State Service Exam

● Agricultural Service Examination

● Maharashtra Engineering Service

● Forest Service Examination

10. Jharkhand PSC

JPSC represents the Public Service Commission of Jharkhand and is responsible for the crucial administrative recruitment of employment in Jharkhand. JPSC announces vacancies for Level I and Level II positions every year. So, job seekers of Jharkhand state can use this opportunity and can apply for multiple positions for further persuasion. The purpose is to conduct written examinations and interviews to select the best candidates for government offices in Jharkhand.

Exame Name JPSC Exam Conducting Body Jharkhand Public Service Commission Official Website https://www.jpsc.gov.in/

JPSC releases exam notifications for the following posts:

● Deputy Collector

● Executive officer

● Planning Officer

● Deputy Superintendent of Police

● District Commandant

● Assistant Planning Officer

These are the top ten state PSC exams in India. They are conducted by their respective state service commissions and are used to recruit employees and junior employees in various departments of the respective state government. The questions in these exams are simple, including English, Mathematics, General Knowledge, and, in some cases, a basic level of the state official language. The exam pattern and syllabus vary from one state to another.

Since eligible candidates are needed in all fields ranging from deputy collector to legal assistant, PSC exams are the best opportunity for future growth. Careers in the government sector are in huge demand nowadays. So, choosing and attempting these top state PSC exams can boost your career to a great extent.

Students appearing for State PSCs can go through Prepp.in and find detailed sections for all states. All latest Job Postings and requirements, Exam Dates, Registrations, Patterns, and Syllabus, can be found with Prepp.