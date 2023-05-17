Prerona Das Roy Embarks On A Journey Of Handspun And Handwoven Products With 'Abrawan'

Bengal, renowned for its diverse cultures and art forms. Once celebrated for its exceptional "Mul mul" and cotton fabric production, Bengal's reputation has shifted focus, overshadowing the exquisite art of hand weaving.

Modernization stands as a primary factor contributing to the predicament, rendering thousands of independent artisans jobless or compelled to seek alternative livelihoods.

In the face of this disheartening situation, Prerona Das Roy has embarked on a mission to reignite curiosity and appreciation for handwoven products crafted by the skilled artisans of the region.

Distressed by the decline state of this refined art form, she founded "Abrawan" to promote the use of hand-spun and hand-woven products while generating employment opportunities for the experienced artisans who possess decades of invaluable expertise in the industry.



The establishment of Abrawan arose from Prerona Das Roy's earnest desire to establish a conduit that connects artisans with the public, enabling them to showcase their dexterity in handwoven creations.

Prerona's parents, active contributors themselves, have been focusing on uplifting weaving families that have faced obsolescence due to the abrupt change in demand for handwoven products. Inspired by her parents' endeavors to resuscitate Bengal's handloom industry, Prerona Das Roy felt compelled to contribute to the cause.

The brand's core emphasis lies in sourcing the finest hand spun hand woven products, as well as raising awareness about the exceptional quality inherent in vintage-style fabric construction.

Addressing the challenges faced by the current state of the handloom industry, Prerona Das Roy shares her concerns, stating,

"We have forgotten the roots of the clothing industry that we witness today. Our artisans are grappling with making ends meet despite their invaluable skills. They possess the capability to produce muslin of optimum quality, which cannot be replicated even by the most advanced machines in the market. Moreover, our natural dyeing methods are environmentally friendly, unlike the synthetic dyeing processes prevalent in the industry. We strive to return to our roots and nurture the art of hand weaving, which will perish if we continue to overlook it. Abrawan works solely for the betterment of the weaving community, seeking nothing more than compassion and appreciation from the people."

Abrawan's mission aligns with the vision of preserving the fading legacy of hand weaving in Bengal.

By creating a demand for hand-woven products, the brand not only aims to revive the livelihoods of skilled artisans but also to reintroduce the recognition and respect that this centuries-old art form deserves.

Through meticulous sourcing processes, Abrawan ensures that only the highest quality materials are utilized, thereby showcasing the remarkable craftsmanship of the artisans.

Furthermore, the brand underscores the importance of raising awareness about the unique qualities of hand-woven fabrics

Abrawan serves as her work for preloom, spinner and weaving community, tirelessly working to support and empower artisans.

With its unwavering dedication to the cause, Abrawan stands as a testament to the profound impact that a brand can have in reviving traditional art forms and uplifting the lives of artisans who possess extraordinary skills passed down through generations.