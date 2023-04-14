QuitSure App Sparks A Movement: Ex-Smokers Sponsor And Support Quitting Smokers

Smoking is a pervasive habit that affects millions of people worldwide, and despite the numerous health risks associated with smoking, quitting remains a daunting challenge for many individuals. The decision to quit smoking is not an easy one, but it is a crucial step towards a healthier and happier life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average smoker makes around 30 quitting attempts, and only 6% succeed in doing so. With these daunting statistics in mind, it's no wonder that many people are left wondering, "What is the right approach to get rid of this addiction?"

QuitSure is a revolutionary app-based program founded by a team of highly skilled alumni from Stanford, IIT, and IIM in 2020. The program is built on the scientific principles of psychological conditioning and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), offering a comprehensive approach to smoking cessation. QuitSure is a 6-day program that requires only 1 to 1.5 hours of dedicated time per day, during which users can read content, watch daily videos, and perform exercises mindfully.

What sets QuitSure apart is its impressive success rate of 71%, based on a six-month research study. The app is currently available in 150+ countries on both Google PlayStore and AppStore, making it accessible to anyone who wants to quit smoking. In 2022, QuitSure emerged as a leading mobile app, helping over 50,000 smokers transform into non-smokers. QuitSure's proven success rate, user-friendly interface, and accessible availability make it the ideal solution for anyone who is looking to quit smoking.

Smokers often feel isolated in their journey to quit smoking, requiring both financial and emotional support to achieve their goals. In recognition of this need, QuitSure has created an active community of 25,000 individuals, forming the second-largest quitting-smoking Facebook community group to provide the necessary support and encouragement for every smoker in their quitting journey.

The app's positive impact on the lives of former smokers has led to a desire to give back to society, and QuitSure has facilitated this through the "Help Save Others" initiative. The app's founder notes, "You now have the power to change someone's life the way we were able to change yours," inspiring former smokers to sponsor membership to the program for those in need, empowering individuals who were previously unable to quit smoking due to financial constraints. Many ex-smokers are sponsoring 2 or even as many as 5 smokers, which amounts to INR 2999 and INR 7500, respectively. This shows the deep impact that is quitting smoking has on their lives and the immense sense of gratitude that they feel.

The number of sponsors participating in this initiative continues to grow steadily, and they serve as guides for those who wish to quit smoking by helping them to navigate their fears, insecurities, and hesitations. As individuals who have already experienced the process of quitting smoking, they are uniquely positioned to offer guidance and support to others embarking on the same journey.

This act of goodwill and conscious choice to help fellow smokers within the QuitSure community is focused on enabling millions of individuals to embrace a smoke-free and healthier life. The ‘Help Save Others’ initiative exemplifies the powerful impact that a supportive community can have in achieving the shared goal of overcoming nicotine addiction, making it an invaluable resource for smokers seeking to transform their lives.

The founders of QuitSure have recognized the transformative power of reprogramming the mind, stating that "if you want to transform your life, start with reprogramming your mind." The app's approach to smoking cessation addresses the psychological dependency that smokers have on cigarettes, acknowledging that mental addiction can only be remedied with psychological conditioning. By utilizing behavioral science and mindfulness in its content and exercises, QuitSure educates users on the reasons behind their triggers and cravings and provides effective strategies for dealing with them.

Through its use of cognitive restructuring and habit reversal techniques, QuitSure helps to alter the mindset and subconscious thought patterns that lead to smoking addiction. The presentation of the app's content is both simple and lucid, enabling users to quit smoking with ease. By discarding the desire to smoke from the roots of the subconscious mind, users are empowered to permanently break the cycle of nicotine addiction.

As QuitSure's active community of ex-smokers sponsor those in need, they are setting a commendable example of giving back to the cause that they strongly believe in. Through their efforts, they provide valuable assistance to those seeking to establish a better life for themselves by breaking the cycle of nicotine addiction. By providing a comprehensive program that addresses the psychological dependence on smoking, QuitSure has emerged as a powerful tool for those seeking to transform their lives and achieve a smoke-free future.