Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces 19 New Districts, Three New Divisions

Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot, while replying to the discussion on the finance and appropriation bill on Friday announced the making of 19 new districts and 3 new divisions. Besides this, made many important announcements including giving free smartphones to 40 lakh women on the festival of Rakshabandhan in the first phase under Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana (Chief Minister Digital Service Scheme).

Economic Condition of the State is Strong

Shri Gehlot said that the current economic condition of the state is strong because of the excellent financial management of the state government. Despite the conditions that arose during the corona pandemic, the state is constantly moving ahead on the path of economic progress. He said that 1,018 announcements were made during the 2023-24 budget, of which approvals have been for 250 announcements, while 80% of promises made in the public manifesto have been completed and around 16% are in progress. Today, Rajasthan has become a Model State due to important decisions such as Chiranjeevi, Udaan, Social Security, Free Ration, OPS etc.



Meanwhile, Shri Gehlot announced to make Anupgarh, Balotara, Beawar, Deeg, Deedwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Salumber, Sanchore and Shahpura as districts along with announced to make Banswara, Pali and Sikar as Divisions.



The Chief Minister said that roads, bridges and railway over bridges (RoBs) etc will be constructed and upgrading work worth Rs 2500 crore will be done in various areas of the state. Govind Devji temple in Jaipur will be developed by spending Rs 100 crore on the lines of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. Along with, Pushkar Development Authority will be constituted for the overall development of Teerthraj Pushkar. Development works of Rs 100 crore will be done in Baneshwar Dham, Dungarpur in the coming year. Domestic electricity connection will be provided at a cost of Rs 1000 crore to 2 lakh families who were deprived of domestic electricity connection with the ending of Centre’s Soubhagya Yojana. Water connection to every home will be provided with a cost of Rs 4674 crore to 3 lakh families of 1473 villages and 8 towns of Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand districts under Jal Jeevan Mission. Revenue villages with a population of 250 and more in tribal and desert areas of the state will be connected with tar roads in a phased manner.



In the coming year, a bridge course will be conducted for students up to class VIII with a cost of Rs 75 crore, so that education loss that occurred during the corona period can be compensated. This will benefit 70 lakh students. He announced to upgrade 500 primary schools to upper primary schools and 500 upper primary schools to higher secondary schools so as to facilitate easy school education. Science, Commerce and Agriculture faculty/subjects will be started in 400 higher secondary schools. On the lines of the education department, children studying in madrasas will also be provided 2 sets of uniforms free along with 6843 education instructors (madrasa para teachers) will be recruited.

Pension benefits will be approved on the same day of retirement to the personnel from May 2023. Pensioners above the age of 75 years will be given a 10% additional allowance on the basic salary. Apart from this, Shri Gehlot made many important announcements in education and development of youth, sports, medical and health, road safety, social security, infrastructure facilities, drinking water, industries, energy, forest and environment, tourism, art and culture, agriculture and law and order situation etc.