Rajasthan Govt Approves 5 Proposals Of Investment Worth Rs 6994 Cr, Boosts Employment

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his government has approved customised packages for 5 projects to attract investment worth Rs 6994 crore in the state. With the approval of proposals in the fourth meeting of the Board of Investment at the chief minister's official residence on Saturday, employment opportunities will be created for 5415 people. Gehlot said that the state government is committed to setting up new industrial units and increase employment opportunities in the private sector.

Gehlot said that the state government has implemented many important decisions and programmes to increase investment in the state in the last four years. Investors are being provided facilities with MSME Policy, Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme, Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy and One Stop Shop System. The recently introduced RIPS 2022 has been well received by investors. Due to these policies, the state government is continuously getting proposals from international companies. This would further strengthen industrial development in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the time-bound starting of projects should be ensured by removing all obstacles in the investment. He directed the Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the departmental officers for a detailed study of the proposals received. Along with this, officers were instructed to explore the possibilities of setting up new industrial units in the state.

Industries and Commerce Minister Shakuntala Rawat said that the department is organizing a meeting on the first Thursday of every month to discuss the proposals of the investors and to implement them on the ground.

Proposals approved

Project of Wonder Cement Limited- 4 MTPA, 2.5 MTPA Cement and 40 Mw energy generation plant, integrated cement plant. Investment Amount: Rs 1800 crore. Employment to 825 people. Place: Parevar village in Jaisalmer district. Project of JK Cement Limited- 4MTPA clinker, 3 MTPA Cement along with 25 Mw Captive Solar Power Project and 25 Mw WHRS Captive Power Generation Plant. Investment Amount: Rs 2550 crore. Employment to 825 people. Place: Parevar village in Jaisalmer district. Project of Fortellia Industries Pvt Ltd- Caustic Soda, Hydrochloric Acid and related products manufacturing plant. Investment Amount: Rs 1500 crore. Employment to 2070 people. Place: village Kheer Khaiya, Jorawarpura in Seemalwada tehsil of Dungarpur district. Project of Badve Group- Setting up of manufacturing unit for automobile assembled frames and parts and accessories made of sheet metals and plastics for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. Company: Belrise Industries Limited, Swami Ashirwad Engimech Pvt Ltd., Eximius Autocomps Pvt. Ltd. Total Investment: Rs 1015.77 crore. Employment to 1402 people. Place: RIICO Area, Karoli, Alwar. Project of Maya Hill Resort LLP- Setting up Hotel and Resort. Investment: Rs 127.71 crore. Employment to 293 people. Place: Delwara in Rajsamand district.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Industries and Commerce Smt Veenu Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Shri Akhil Arora, Principal Secretary Energy Shri Bhaskar A Sawant, BIP Commissioner Shri Om Prakash Kasera and other senior officers were present in the meeting.