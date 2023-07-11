Rajat Pawar: The Journey From A Vodafone Call Center Boy To Social Media Sensation

Rajat Pawar is a YouTuber and Social Media Influencer. He is born in Bhopal (MP). He is planning to do LLB after this lockdown. He loved playing games and for that, He used to go to gaming shops (Game ki Dukan). His parents never liked that but still, He used to go there. He never listened to them at that time. And one day, He felt immense pain in his legs and he got to know that there is a disease in his legs.

He had to admit to the hospital for 3 months and there he saw how his mother took care of him and his father is doing their job and getting his medicines. Money was also a problem for them and after that respect for his parents in his heart increased. And now, He is just trying his best to make his parents feel happy and proud.

He has a YouTube Channel named Rajat Pawar, where he has around 2.5 million subscribers and has 1 million followers on Instagram . He does roasting on his YouTube channel and makes a funny video on his Instagram. He is trying to make people laugh through his content in this tough time for our country.

After passing 10th class, He started working in Vodafone call center and his salary was 6500 monthly there. There he has to convince people for buying Vodafone postpaid plain and he worked there for 6 months. To save his petrol money, he was traveling through the cycle. The distance between his home to the office was 10km. After that job, he joined coaching for a government job (police). But after studying there for 3 months, He got to know that he is not physically eligible for that job because of the problem with his legs.

And after that when he was studying in college, he started making videos on TikTok, and at that time he was also working in the IRCTC mailing process. There his salary was 12-18k variable. He was also trying to improve his physical appearance by going to the gym. So at that time, He had a job, his college, and a TikTok account. After passing out from college, He started a youtube channel for vlogging but because of lockdown he changed his content from vlogging to roasting and that was a good decision as you can see it. He is getting huge love from the audiences on all social media platforms.

He learned that if you have the will to do something then God will help you to accomplish that no matter what kind of problem you gonna face. You just have to believe in yourself and God. And never hide anything from parents!