Rashmi Juneja, Board-certified Physician, Developed Welltopix To Delay Onset Of Aging

Welltopix was founded and is managed by minority female medical doctors. This brand was curated with the intention of providing an array of anti-aging and clinically proven products. Dr. Rashmi Juneja, a board-certified physician and wellness expert in the United States, founded the Welltopix brand. She noticed the paucity of anti-aging skincare products based on scientific research and the shortage of skincare options.

Dr. Juneja has been at the forefront of attempts to produce effective anti-aging treatments and products for the skin since the beginning of her career. Dr. Juneja was resolved to give back to the community in 2019 after successfully conducting hundreds of anti-aging treatments on women and building a Medical Spa. She devoted a great deal of time and energy to developing a line of products with clinically proven, effective, medical-grade ingredients.

Dr. Juneja launched Welltopix Retail LLC with the intention of empowering women everywhere to take care of their skin. They aim to provide women who are committed to anti-aging with the necessary resources for success. Products are created with the belief that youth can be designed by combining clinically-proven ingredients with cutting-edge anti-aging research from around the world.

She has the following to say about the same topic: "We have developed a line of superior products that are both new and supported by extensive scientific study. The ultimate objective is to have skin that looks and feels years younger while maximizing your own skin's potential."