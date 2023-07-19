Read India Celebration 2022 Focusses On ‘Read, Think & Act’ Process

Reading not only informs but is also said to uplift mental health. Studies show developing reading habits in early childhood help increase brain activity and coordination. This, in addition to the fact that reading opens new worlds and introduces people to ideas and beliefs and helps young minds imagine. Reading helps children develop abstract thinking capabilities and encourages logical reasoning.

Leaders of the world have always advised that reading be inculcated as a habit among people from a very young age. It’s also important that children read things beyond texts that are part of their curriculum and find literature that interests them and paves the way for thinking cogently and in depth.

Read India Celebrations 2022 is an initiative to inculcate the habit of reading among children.

The Read India Celebrations began in 2015 and since then have attempted to track the evolution in the way children perceive the real world through books and the pursuit of knowledge, and to help children better navigate their way to growth and success. The campaign also aims to improve the mental and physical health of children.

With a goal to promote reading, Read India Celebrations seeks to touch 100 crore minds and hearts in India by the year 2025.

In the 2023 edition of the Read India Celebrations, there were participants from 1,000 schools and colleges from across 29 states of India. Over 6,500 participants from across the country joined the campaign. Among them, 56 children were chosen to be finalists.

Winners were in four categories:

The first category included children between third and fifth standards. The winner among them was Kaavya Kakkad from Grade 3 of SN Kansagra School in Gujarat.

The second category included students from standard 6 to 9. Anusha Gupta from Grade 9 of Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh emerged the winner.

The third category included students from the 10th to 12th standards. Sharmat Goltekar from Grade 11 of St. Francis Xavier Secondary School in Goa was the winner.

The fourth category saw Arkeis MCB from BMSCE in Karnataka emerge as the winner.

The Read India Celebrations campaign is aimed at invoking the idea that reading changes life and how we think, act and believe. The step is meant to revolutionise the thinking patterns of younger generations to new heights.The fact that the initiative is witnessing rapid growth and enthusiastic participation is proof that RIC is getting a step closer to its goal.