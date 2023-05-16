Rejected By English Teacher, Biswajit Jha Writes English Books, Makes Village Kids Learn

The world battled with the catastrophe called COVID-19, making us realise how vulnerable human life is. But then the pandemic also taught us to celebrate all that we have and coaxed us to set our priorities right. While some of us strive each day to excel in our personal and professional lives, there are some like Biswajit Jha, who cheerfully walked away from the sweet pleasures and comforts promised by a lucrative and dream job to help the underprivileged children in their home state. In Biswajit’s case, it’s the eastern state of West Bengal. Biswajit Jha is an inspiration to anyone of humble origins who dreams of making it big in metro cities.

Biswajit had a happening life -- a successful career at a prestigious media house in Delhi, a loving wife and an adorable newly born son. But then, he did the unthinkable. It is said that unplanned encounters with people can change the course of our life. And so it was with Biswajit. He met Karimul Hak who inspired him to follow his inner calling of lighting up the lives of underprivileged children in his hometown.

Karimul Hak, a labourer in a tea garden, provides free bike ambulance services to the poor people of his area. His noble service inspired Biswajit to write a book on him -- Bike Ambulance Dada. This inspirational book will soon be screened as a mainstream Bollywood movie.

Upon penning Karimul's inspiring story, Biswajit added, "It is indeed an enigma. I was truly amazed by Karimul's noble work. Meeting him set me on the road to several in-depth introspective ponderings. I was stoked when I saw Karimul, who was struggling to make ends meet, going all out to help the needy. This not only triggered me to let the world know of such a man -- and thereby get them inspired to help others -- but also laid the foundation for my journey to fulfil my dream of spreading education in my hometown.”

Biswajit added, “It was astonishing to know that my book was selected as one of the most inspiring books of 2021, alongside that of Indira Nooyi's. I am delighted that the book will soon be turned into a Bollywood biopic. This will definitely encourage more people to come forward and help society at large.” Today, Biswajit, who as a student had been derisively dismissed as a ‘good for nothing’ by his schoolteacher on the pretext that he can't ever learn English, has penned two books in the same language. Biswajit, who hails from Rajganj in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, has set up numerous centres for learning the English language to empower and equip underprivileged kids.

Biswajit elaborated, "I truly empathise with children who don't have access to quality education. I believe every child has the right to basic education. Education can lighten up the lives of these children as well as their families." Previously, Biswajit had set up a football academy in his village that has given national talents like Manoj Mohammad, who is currently playing for ISL champion team Hyderabad FC, and Kalpana Roy, who represented India at the under-19 level in women’s football. With his painstaking efforts and his wife Dr Sanjukta Saha’s tireless support, Biswajit is additionally helping 50 girls continue their education. Many patrons have joined the bandwagon and are helping Biswajit empower a larger number of young children rewrite their destinies.