Rekha Singh, Wife Of Galwan Valley Clash Hero Gets Commissioned Into Indian Army

Setting an example of sheer bravery and selflessness, Rekha Singh, the widow of Galwan Valley martyr Naik Deepak Singh, is taking forward her husband's legacy by becoming a lieutenant in the Indian Army. Singh is among the 200-odd cadets, including 40 women, who graduated from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai today, April 29, 2023.

Of the 40 women officers, five will be commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery. Notably, they are being provided exactly the same opportunities and challenges as their male counterparts (19 male officers are also commissioned into the artillery), per the Indian Army.

Rekha Singh, wife of Galwan Valley clash hero Late Deepak Singh gets commissioned into India Army

Women Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Galwan Valley clash hero Late Naik Deepak Singh, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) got commissioned into Indian Army after completing her training from OTA Chennai.



Naik Deepak made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan clash. pic.twitter.com/eKSyP2JDpt — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

"These young women officers are being posted to all types of artillery units, where they will get adequate training and exposure to handle rocket, medium, field, surveillance, and target acquisition (SATA) equipment in challenging conditions. Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along the northern borders, and the other two are in challenging locations in the western theatre," said the Indian Army in an official statement.

Who is Rekha Singh?

Rekha Singh is the wife of Naik Deepak Singh of the 16th Battalion of the Bihar Regiment, who was killed in action in the remote valley while fighting numerically superior Chinese soldiers on June 15, 2020, and was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra (VrC) for his courageous act in November 2021.

It is significant to note, VrC is India’s third-highest wartime military honour after Param Vir Chakra (PVC) and Maha Vir Chakra (MVC).

War windows taking part in armies

A large number of widows of army soldiers and officers are seen taking part in combat or in the line of duty and are pursuing a career in the armed forces to carry on their loved one's legacy.

On the other hand, the Indian Armed Forces are also taking the initiative to provide more opportunities for women to serve in various roles. It has been seen that a large number of women in uniform are being assigned central roles equal to their male counterparts across the three services.

The authorities are inducting women at various defence departments like the National Defence Academy, flying fighter jets, serving warships, joining the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre, qualifying for permanent commission, and giving them command responsibilities.

(Image: ANI)