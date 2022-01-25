Remembering The Kargil War & The Young Officers Who Brought Victory To The Nation

India’s Army is a huge source of pride for the Nation, being among the most feared and battle-hardened militaries in the world and representing the Nation's strength, determination, and commitment to the safety of its citizens and its own territorial integrity. Two decades ago, these values were displayed heroically during the Kargil War, fought between May and July of 1999, between Indian Jawans and Pakistani troops who were thinly disguised as non-state actors.

Despite the disadvantages India faced, the treacherous conditions of the battlefield, and the quick mobilisation they had to undergo to protect the sovereignty of the Nation, India emerged victorious, solidifying the feelings of patriotism and pride that the Army inspires. Republic Media Network has partnered with Darwin Platform Group of Companies to present to you a episode - Army Day 2022: The World’s Highest Battlefield, Saluting Kargil War Heroes.

This episode, with special guests Major Gaurav Arya (Retd), Major Aravindh (Retd), Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi (Retd), and Brigadier M.P.S. Bajwa (Retd), gives us a unique insight into some of the memorable aspects of the war, particularly into the lives of the brave, young officers who died during the conflict. It takes us on a tour of the Hall of Fame dedicated to the fallen officers, gives us an insight into the personality and character of the heroic martyr Captain Vikram Batra, and his slogan, "Dil Mange More", and tells us about the challenges and setbacks faced on the world’s highest battlefield. Additionally, we explore the morality and admirable mindset that sets the Indian Army apart and look at moments of how the Nation stood together, even as the Indian Army displayed its ethos by according the vanquished Pakistan soldiers the kind of respect in death that their own country wouldn't/

Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, who led the 13 JAK Rif unit, recalls the difficulties of the conflict in detail, explaining the strategic disadvantage the Indian Army was at in an already high-risk environment. He highlighted the consequences of fighting on the world’s highest battlefield and the moral fibre needed to come out victorious under such circumstances. He gives full credit for the victory to the soldiers who fought bravely and showed unquestionable loyalty to the country, making India even prouder than we already are, of our Army.