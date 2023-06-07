Renouncing Is A Lie: AiR-Atman In Ravi Explains True Meaning Of Being Spiritual

Spirituality as a concept has often been discussed widely. While many relate it with religion, there are some who believe the concept has its origin in science. In fact, there are many questions about spirituality that often go unanswered, such as – does being religious also means that we are spiritual? What is the true meaning of spirituality and is there science behind the concept? Do we need to renounce material belonging and pleasure in order to be spiritual? We decided to delve deep into the world of spirituality and gather possible answers for you. We spoke with AiR-Atman in Ravi, a highly revered spiritual icon, noted author and philanthropist based in Bengaluru to explore the actual concept of spirituality. Excerpts from the interview:

1. What is the true meaning of spirituality? Tell us the difference between being spiritual and being religious.

Spirituality is the ‘Science of the Spirit’ while Religion is the basic foundation of our spiritual evolution. Religion is the kindergarten. Imagine there are no kindergartens, how will we graduate, how would we get educated? To be educated about God, to gain wisdom about the Divine, we need religion. But unfortunately, while we move out of kindergarten to school and then to university, we remain in the kindergarten of religion throughout our life. And this is a disaster. All religions are good but they don’t help us realize the truth and we are stuck in myth, rituals and dogmas throughout our life. We need to go beyond religion to spirituality. Spirituality is not a religion, it helps us realize that the temple of God is within, that God lives in the temple of our heart. We need religion but we also need to move forward to the realm of spirituality.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0wAcWAer0w

2. Popular spiritual gurus in India have always been looked up to as a source of peace and solace. How do you look at it?

It is impossible to advance in a spiritual life without a Guru, a spiritual master. One in a billion may be fortunate to be inspired directly by the Divine. But even for the Divine to inspire us, the Divine will manifest in the form of a Guru, a master. Who is a Guru? None other than the Divine manifesting as a guide on our earthly journey. While anyone can dress like a Guru, can wear white or orange robes, keep a long beard, long hair and portray them to be saintly but while it is possible to don the garb of a saint, one cannot don the garb of an enlightened person because an enlightened person is not what appears on the outside, an enlightened person has realized the truth inside. Therefore, we must consider it absolutely essential to have an enlightened master who will guide us to the spiritual path and teach us the right meditation, the right way to livea life of surrendered action and detached attachment. However, Liberation is a very personal thing. Somebody else cannot liberate you in the journey of enlightenment, salvation, Nirvana, Mukti Moksha. We must overcome our ignorance, we must realize the truth and we must be enlightened.

3. Could you please provide more details about your personal background and how the journey went from being a successful businessman to being the Atman in Ravi?

No doubt the world saw me as a successful person because whatever I touched turned into gold. There was success and more success. I revolutionized retailing in India with the iconic megastores -KidsKemp, Big KidsKemp and Kemp Fort.I went from one peak of happiness – Achievement to another peak - Fulfilment. Then I realized that life was not just about accumulating wealth. I evolved from making money to making a difference and established 3 Humanitarian Homes where more than 800 destitute are taken care of. Inspired by my Guru, I went on a Quest of the truth and realized that there is the third and ultimate peak of happiness – Enlightenment. It resulted in my metamorphosis to AiR- Atman in Ravi.I built a 65-feet-tall Shiva statue in the year 1995. I used to pray TO Shiva. But after my realization, I pray THROGH Shiva to SIP – the Supreme Immortal Power that is everywhere, in everything. Having realized that life is nothing more than a cosmic drama, I have written more than 65 books on Life, Death, Happiness, Suffering, God, Spirituality and Enlightenment and sung around 1400 bhajans – life songs. To share with the world my realizations that I am not the body, mind and ego; I am not 'I' – I am the Divine Soul, the instrument of the Divine, I live with only one mission in life – to help people discover a way to eternal happiness through Enlightenment.

4. In your recent podcast with Malaika Arora, you spoke about how SOUL is the Spark of Unique Life. Kindly elaborate.

Enlightenment is the realization of the truth. Realization of the self, I am not the body, not the mind, not the ego. I'm the Divine Soul. It furthers into realizing that the Soul is nothing but SIP - the Supreme Immortal Power. SOUL means the Spark Of Unique Life in each individual. The Soul in me and the Soul in you are two unique Souls as long as we are in our body, but the moment we are dead, the Souls return and become one with the Supreme. Two waves may appear different as long as they are a wave but the moment they splash, they become one with the ocean. The Soul has no relation with the physical body or material world except that it is the life force, a power that gives life to the Mind and Ego, ME, from birth to death.

5. Another highlight of the podcast was imbibing a practical approach towards spirituality, which you have mentioned in your various books as well. Tell us about the books authored and the key messages in them

Most people find it difficult to understand how one can live a spiritual life in the material world. We don’t have to leave the material world to live a spiritual life. Some people try to renounce the world by giving up their family and possessions and go into a forest to live a solitary life, the life of a complete renunciate. Bt true spirituality is about discovering that we are not this body, mind and ego, we are the Divine Spirit. Spirituality is not about ‘leaving’ the world, but ‘living’ in the world as the Divine Soul, who we truly are. It is the way to eternal bliss, peace and joy. While we all live in a body, the moment we realize we are not the body, we escape from the sensual cravings of the body. Of course, the body has its basic needs, we need air to breathe, food to eat, water to drink, but we don't need to make our need into a greed. The moment we renounce the cravings of the body, using our power of discrimination that we are not the body, not the mind and ego, when we realize this, then these bodily compulsions reduce, and from a material life we move on to the spiritual path, we evolve, we overcome our ignorance and we realize the truth. This realization leads to liberation or salvation, where there is unification with the Divine. Therefore, the moment you realize you are the Divine spirit and not the body or mind and ego, you are free from these bodily compulsions.

6. Success is not happiness, but Happiness is success: How does it touch everyone's lives?

The fact is nothing is permanent. Life itself is impermanent. This body is impermanent, success is impermanent and everything in this world is impermanent. Therefore, the only way to deal with it is to accept it, because if we don't accept it, we are going to become miserable, and if we become miserable, we are going to lose our peace. One cannot achieve success without desire. If we earn millions and billions only to leave them behind, how can we call this success? If people who are rich are sad, not glad, how can we call money or wealth success? Success is not happiness, happiness is success. Unfortunately, we think of success only in terms of achievement. True success is ‘attaining enlightenment,’ and to get enlightenment, we have to do away with desires. Desires create passion, greed and thirst and ultimately make us burst. And if we have desires, we cannot achieve the true success of enlightenment.

7. How crucial are the humanitarian activities carried by a spiritual mentor like you for society in general? Please share details of the initiatives takenup by AiR in this regard.

We know that death is certain but still we behave like we will never die. We know nothing belongs to us but we don't give before we are gone. Why? Money power is more powerful in the material world. But spiritual power is more powerful in the eternal world. Every human being is a manifestation of the Divine and serving humanity is the best form of prayer. Therefore, we should always reach out to help others. It is very easy to serve God. Because God is in every creature alive on earth. Every living Soul is God. Be it a human being or a beast. When we realize that God is present everywhere, then we are able to serve as we are serving God. We must remember serving suffering humanity is the biggest prayer. AiR Humanitarian Homes, spread across Bangalore, care for over 800 people every day. We pick people from the streets, and help them stand on their feet.

8. What is your HAPPY mantra, which has created quite a buzz of late? How was it like to propagate the message of happiness through distributing smiley stress-free balls to strangers?

The HAPPY MANTRA is:

H - Happiness is Success. Don't run after Achievement. Just Choose to Be Happy.

A - Accept without Protest. Then you live with Contentment and Fulfilment. In Surrendered mode.

P - Peace is the foundation of Happiness. You can attain Peace by stilling the Mind and filling Positive Emotions in you.

P - Purpose leads to Enlightenment. Holding on to Bliss in Truth Consciousness. Intellect over mind.

Y - Yearning of Body, Mind and Ego causes Misery. Live as the Divine Soul, in Yoga

The distribution of Happiness balls was meant to spread happiness by telling all whom we met – Make a vow, to be happy in the ‘Now’. Because happiness is a choice. It is like a shadow, the more we chase it, the further it goes away. We have to be still and happiness will follow us. We can be happy only in the present moment. We must still our thoughts and remain in a state of Consciousness. Then we can be happy in the present moment. We can't be happy in a yesterday, that’s gone, we can’t be happy in a tomorrow, not yet born. We must resolve to be happy ‘TODAY’.

9. Could you explain the concept of ‘detached attachment' and offer guidance on how to practice it in our lives? Why do you say renouncing is a complete lie?

We come to this earth plane alone and we go alone, and therefore while we may be attached, we must live with what is known as detached attachment. Detached attachment is that attachment which seems to be on the outside but deep inside we are free. Deep attachments are sure to make us miserable, make us unhappy because all relationships will end and therefore, we must let go of such deep attachments.

THE 10 COMMANDMENTS OF DETACHED ATTACHMENT are:

Thou shall Be Free Thou shall Be Happy Thou shall Love All Thou shall Not Have Expectations Thou shall Not Lose Peace of Mind Thou shall Accept and Surrender Thou shall Not Be Miserable Thou shall Overcome Ignorance Thou shall Live With Purpose Thou shall Live As the Divine Soul

Why I say Renouncing is a complete lie –

If anybody renounces the world, will they be able to attain self-realization and God-realization? Unless we ask questions and unless we get all the ingredients that will make the recipe successful, renunciation will not get us anywhere. The ingredients require us not just to renounce but also to discriminate, also to live with discipline and to desire liberation. Therefore, just renouncing this world and being a sanyasi will not make us attain the ultimate goal of life.

10. If you were to share one life mantra or message with independent and successful women like Malaika, as well as those who aspire to establish their own identity, including those who may not be in the limelight, what would it be?

Do not worry too much about the beauty of the skin, The purpose of life is to discover the Divine that is within.