Renowned Astrologer Ajeet Joshi Felicitated By Maha DyCM At 2023 Excellence Award Event

Renowned professional celebrity astrologer Ajeet Joshi was recently presented with the prestigious 2023 Excellence Award by Maharashtra Honourable Deputy CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

In a scintillating event held on the 18th of March 2023 at a Famous Juhu hotel- Razzberry Rhinoceros, in Mumbai, Dhanvarsha Jyotish Astrologer Ajeet Joshi was honoured for his exceptional contribution towards popularising the marvels of Indian astrology in the world. iTV Network hosted the signature event to recognize professionals, entrepreneurs, & institutions who leave a powerful impression on people and society. Many prominent political, corporate and entertainment personalities attended the event.

Speaking to the media, the Astro-expert said, “I aim to provide honest & complete value to my clients through my knowledge. I propagate to people to believe in astrological science and not in superstition. I am not in the league of those who are only interested in the rat race of growth and success.” Ajeet Joshi’s consultations are mostly a blend of modern & Vedic astrology, Ashtakvarga, Divisional charts, profound and logical calculations of horoscope and more.

The noted astrologer is also an expert face reader, & palm reader. He has transformed the personal and professional lives of lakhs of people across the globe. His clientele list includes the names of many top celebrities. Someone who is often celebrated as one of India’s best astrologers, Ajeet Joshi, is noted for his astrological educational endeavours, authentic, logical, and scientific predictions, and intuitiveness, among other things. He is known for his philanthropic work.

Mr Ajeet Joshi hails from the city of Vadodara in Gujarat. From the beginning, his vision and focus on specializing in this occult science field were clear to him. He started his career from scratch in 2011 in Navsari, Gujarat. However, once people began experiencing his honest guidance and accurate predictions, they got stunned. In no time after that, the buzz spread like fire and Ajeet Joshi became one of the most sought-after astrologers in the region.

With an experience of 12 years in the astrological service podium, Ajeet Joshi has served more than 1 million+ clients worldwide through his Astro service company- Dhanvarsha Joytish. Through his establishment of Dhanvarsha Jyotish, he aims to bring people closer to their sense of peace, happiness, success, and joy in life, which has helped him enlighten people’s lives beautifully.

To date, Ajeet Joshi has been recognized with many awards and accolades by recognized institutes and media houses for his exemplary work. Regarded as a very down-to-earth person, he is easily accessible to everyone. One can also reach him for consultations through his Instagram account @astrobuddy_ajeetjoshi.