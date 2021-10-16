ReshaMandi Is Paving The Pathway To Make India's Sericulture Industry 'Atmanirbhar'

Startups in India and other parts of the world have received a lot of recognition in recent years. Through innovation and advanced technology, startups can provide impactful solutions, and thereby act as a catalyst for socio-economic growth and development. The Indian startup ecosystem has evolved dynamically in the last two decades and currently has an estimated 26000 startups, making it the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world. Valued at over $1billion with 26 unicorn startups, the Indian startup ecosystem has been growing rapidly, mainly through private investments including SEED, ANGEL, Venture Capital & private equity firms. It has also received tremendous technical support from incubators, accelerators & the government.

ReshaMandi is the first silk startup in India that serves as a business-to-business marketplace for various stakeholders like silk farmers, businesses & retailers across the country. The company aims at digitizing the country's silk supply chain & creating an ecosystem for both sericulture farmers and silk reelers. The company recently announced that it has received a 'Series A' funding of approximately $30 million led by a global alternative investment manager, Creation investments, Capital managements, LLC & other investors. Started by Mayank Tiwari, Saurabh Agarwal & Utkarsh Aproova, ReshaMandi is a startup that offers a full-stack digital ecosystem starting from farm to fashion.

"ReshaMandi was conceptualized during my college days when I went for a cluster development program next to Indore. I realized that the rural produce, which was very cheaply available there wasn't the same available in Mumbai. I also noticed a huge gap in terms of how the supply is coming down to the consumers. The idea was not to create a platform but an ecosystem where the stakeholders are able to get the benefit of the right pricing, high quality, trust & transparency." says Mayank, Founder & CEO, ReshaMandi

Within its first year of operation, ReshaMandi has seen an increase of 30X in revenue, making it one of the fastest growing B2B startups in the country. The company is a pioneer of effective technology, scientific testing, logistics, finance, demand, and growth. With interest in complete supply chain management as a solution, ReshaMandi enables all stakeholders with technological innovations that play significant role in their growth. Its intervention and catalysis of business income growth has been ushering a new revolutionary period for India’s silk industry. Through its proprietary AI and IoT technology, ReshaMandi provides transparent and economical solutions that streamline the silk industry & make India self-reliant in the sericulture industry.