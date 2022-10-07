'RIGHT To Be Happy': HVB Global Academy Curates A Whole New Structure Of Learning

As the world is updating at lightning speed, conventional methods of learning are becoming increasingly obsolete. While many acknowledge this issue, a few have come up with a solution and HVB Global Academy is one such institution. At HVB, a team of professionals have put their minds together and curated a structure of learning that will ensure that the learner becomes a resilient independent, growth-oriented and integral member of society.

Watch the exclusive panel discussion as HVB Global Academy principal and CEO Dr Chandrakanta Pathak throws light on the 'RIGHT To Be Happy' with IIMUN president and founder Rishabh Shah, alumni of HVB Global Academy and chairperson of ENAM Group Vallabh Bhansali and Professor at JNU's Special Centre for Molecular Medicine Dr Ranganathan.