Rohit Sulakhe Shares About His Bond With Photographer Von Wong And How He Influenced Him

Rohit Sulakhe is held in high regard for his exceptional photography skills. The flawlessness with which he handles the camera and clicks captivating pictures is just incredible. While the photographer and his work are an inspiration for so many people, don't you want to know what encourages him to be unusual? Well, the answer is a name—Von Wong!

The bond that he shares with Von Wong is one of mutual admiration and inspiration. But how did it start? A few years back, when Rohit was scouting a few eminent photographers and analysing their work, he came across a few videos on this international shutterbug. Moved by his style of photography, Rohit Sulakhe said, "I was bored with typical photography styles and wanted to try something new. I doted on how beautifully he conceptualised everything to create a perfect picture. You could glimpse creativity and innovation in all of his pictures. This newness caught my sight and mind."

Inspired by his work, Rohit Sulakhe did a quirky wedding photo shoot that caught the eye of the entire internet. It was also featured on WeddingSutra and many other pages. The photograph was also awarded at the Wedwar (WA Contest-4) the International Wedding Photography Awards.

Von Wong has also raised money for a girl who was suffering from a terrible disease. He did this by doing a photoshoot for $3000 and donating all the money to that girl's surgery. Rohit was so much inspired by this philanthropic deed of his that on Von's birthday he distributed cake and other goodies to the tribal community and made a video of this which he then sent to him. He also insisted the international photographer come to India and when did come, he added a huge poster of his in front of his studio. All this caught the attention of Von Wong after that, he bonded with Rohit.

Rohit still receives personalized birthday wishes and merch from his favorite photographer and he gifts amazing frames and other things to Von on his birthday. Through our journey, we meet some people who create a vigorous impact on us. And in Rohit's life, it was Von Wong.

The photographer has tremendous experience working with numerous celebs and various brands. His work with Bollywood biggies like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Dhawan, Dhanashree Verma, Genelia Deshmukh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sophie Choudry, Sanjana Sanghi, and others has made him famous all across India. Rohit has many significant upcoming projects and we wish him good luck in the same.

