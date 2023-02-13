Roshni Patel Vasram's Journey: From Overcoming Epilepsy To Mentoring Young South Asians

Roshni Patel Vasram, the founder of urbanasian.com, has shattered all barriers and is celebrating 12 years of success. Despite facing challenges in her journey, she has persevered and is now openly sharing her story.

When she was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 11 due to a bike accident, Roshni was uncertain about her future career path. However, with a background in entertainment - her father was a pioneer of Indian Radio in North America - she decided to follow in his footsteps and venture into media.

In addition to her own achievements, Roshni is passionate about supporting others in realizing their dreams. She says, "I always look forward to helping other women around me because I struggled myself and was always told I would never make it to where I was today. I think everyone deserves a chance. No such competition is required because at the end of the day, we all are achieving our goals and dreams in life."

Roshni has also been an integral part of organizing the largest event in Tampa, the IIFA awards, and hosting it in her hometown. She is dedicated to promoting Indian cinema to the non-Indian community. She credits her father, Mahesh Patel, for inspiring her in this field. Mahesh was the pioneer of starting the first Indian Radio program in Florida, and Roshni grew up listening to songs from the 60s and beyond. She says, "It was his way of showing a bit of the music he grew up with, allowing us to know what music was like in his days."

Despite being told that her health condition would prevent her from achieving her dreams, Roshni has proved her doubters wrong. Twelve years later, she is still pursuing her passion and mentoring young South Asians to do the same.