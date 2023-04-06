Saba Yussouf: Keynote Speaker Alongside Maye Musk Celebrated International Women’s Day

Saba Yussouf debuted as a keynote speaker at the annual Women's Empowerment (WE) Convention at the Dubai Opera House this year.

The annual event was one of the most exciting places to learn from some of the world's most successful and inspirational women.

It was a beautiful celebration of women's empowerment and leadership.

Saba was one of the key speakers chosen among thousands, including leading minds and role models from business, technology, start-ups, media, and fashion. She shared her journey and success stories and offered some major insights and inspiration about sustainability.

In addition to the thought-provoking conference sessions, the WE Convention also offered opportunities to network with attendees from around the globe. The WE Convention is the ultimate destination for women seeking empowerment, leadership, and success.

Saba Yussouf began her career at Ernst & Young before venturing into disruptive biotechnology investments. She continues to head the production of her R&D patents for blue-chip companies and governments to fight climate change and increase the health equity of humans. Her passion for innovation is driving change in water treatment, solar, infection prevention and decarbonisation.

In order to combat climate change in Africa, she recently inked a $16 million distribution contract for her ground-breaking INVISI coating solution.

Born and raised in London, Saba is an extraordinarily enterprising woman who believes in and affirms the idea of being a disruptor in every industry she enters.

“Globally, women have become engines for economic growth. Women leaders are on the rise and are disrupting business! Women are now recognised as purpose-driven entrepreneurs. They are lauded for their compassion, sensitivity, and inclusion.”

Saba was at the convention to speak about the myths surrounding sustainability and why disruption is the new sustainable. She wanted to urge every woman to be self-disruptive every day.

“We need to drive disruptive sustainability by reshaping processes, creating new resource flows, or systematically reducing waste and cost, but also by growing new markets, rethinking business models and creating sustainable long-term solutions for the planet. It’s time to be fearless and radical in business!” said Saba.

As a TEDx speaker, Saba encouraged founders to disrupt their industries to gain first-mover advantage in the field and has begun investing in founders in a range of fields.