Sadhguru Starts His 100-Day Motorcycle Journey From London As A Part Of Save Soil Movement

Isha Foundation founder, Sadhguru is quite vocal about the conservation of natural resources and often shares messages about environmental reforms. The spiritual leader has been at the forefront when it comes to championing environmental reforms and supporting multiple initiatives.

The Yogic Guru had earlier initiated the concept of saving soil. Recently, taking his mission forward, Sadhguru is all set to visit 27 countries covering a distance of 30,000 km and engage with the world leaders and media to take his idea ahead. The visionary leader has set off for his 100-day solo motorcycle journey as part of his save soil mission.

Sadhguru starts off his 100-day motorcycle journey

On Monday afternoon, Sadhguru kick-started his Save Soil mission from London’s Trafalgar Square. A massive crowd gathered at the Square to cheer Sadhuru and hear his last words before he starts off his journey. The Square pulsated to the well-loved tune of the Soil Song as the crowd cheered and waved for Sadhguru. A 7-year-old girl flagged off the 30,000 kilometres, 27 nation, 3 continent long journey.

Take a look at the pictures-

For the unversed, riding the motorcycle, the spiritual leader will pass through the UK, Europe, the Middle East and India, and meet world leaders, the media and leading experts across the globe to emphasize the alarming need to take collective action for soil conservation. The Save Soil Movement intends to increase awareness among the citizens and lend support across nations. It also empowers governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize the soil and prevent it from further degradation.

Sadhguru explains the importance of the involvement of women in the drive

Earlier in a recent address to UK Parliamentarians, Sadhguru opened up on the importance of a girl child in this movement as a way of transcending social divisions of nationality, race, religion and caste, and creed. Adding to which he said-

“When they see a child, a girl child, I believe people’s hearts will become little more tender.”

Moreover, he also urged women to be actively involved in the movement, considering the crucial role they play because of the greater concern they have for future generations. Sadhguru further added-