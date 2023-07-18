SAP Cyber Security Leader Gaurav Singh Attends SAP Insider Conference In Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, USA - Gaurav Singh, a renowned SAP Cyber Security Leader, and accomplished speaker, captivated the audience at the recent SAP Insider Conference in Las Vegas. As the first speaker on the Cyber Security Track, he delivered an insightful and engaging session, asking the thought-provoking question, "If What You Are Doing Good Enough?"

Singh, who boasts over 17 years of experience in the industry, is the SAP Cyber Security Manager at Under Armour in Baltimore, Maryland. He possesses a unique blend of technical know-how and business acumen, with a proven track record of safeguarding organizations from cyber threats while maximizing their SAP investments.

In addition to his leadership role, Singh is a highly sought-after speaker and author, with numerous sessions and articles on various topics related to SAP security and cyber threats under his belt. His expertise has been featured in leading publications such as SAP Insider Expert and international journals.

Singh's session at the SAP Insider Conference covered a wide range of subjects, including Identity and Access controls, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Vulnerability Management, Threat Management, Incident Response, and Backup and Disaster Recovery. He emphasized the importance of going beyond traditional SAP Security and adopting a true Cyber Security approach that encompasses the entire SAP Security Operations Map, including Infrastructure and Cloud Security.

His dedication to the field of SAP Cyber Security has cemented his status as a thought leader and an influential voice in the industry.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, experts like Gaurav Singh will play a crucial role in shaping the future of cyber defense and helping organizations stay one step ahead of the attackers.

To connect with Gaurav Singh and learn more about his work, visit him on

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/gauravsingh14/

Or his website - https://www.singhgaurav.com/