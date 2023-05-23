Satish Jaiswal: Building A Furniture Empire At A Young Age With Jaiswal Furniture

Satish Jaiswal, founder of Jaiswal Furniture, has become one of India's youngest entrepreneurs, creating an empire in the furniture business. Born on March 8th, 2004, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Satish was raised in a business family, where his father started a furniture supply business in 1989.

Satish's decision to pursue a career in business was influenced by his upbringing in a business environment, where he witnessed the rise in demand for well-furnished and comfortable homes. At the age of less than 20, Satish moved to Hyderabad, where he opened his own furniture manufacturing unit, specializing in customized furniture tailored to his customers' choices. He emphasized quality and affordability, and soon, his business took the fast track, turning Satish into one of India's youngest business magnates.

Satish used both print and digital media to advertise his business and attract clients, acknowledging the digital revolution's role in his rapid growth. He then made a tie-up with lot of big brands and chains inclining OYO, India's largest hospitality chain of leased hotels and homes, to expand his business, and now exports his products globally. His vision is to open outlets in every state in India.

Satish's philanthropic angle drives him to donate beds and other furniture to NGOs, benefitting underprivileged children and the elderly. He advises young entrepreneurs to focus on fieldwork and hands-on experience rather than a degree, emphasizing the importance of calculated risk-taking to achieve big success.

Satish's long daily schedule keeps him on his toes, working until midnight to meet his customers' needs and deliver products on time. He keeps fit by incorporating walking, gym, and physical exercise into his everyday routine. Satish Kumar Jaiswal is taking Made in India furniture to the global stage, becoming a shining example of India's startup saga.