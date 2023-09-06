Setting The Gold Standard: CLEAR Premium Water Exemplifies Unparalleled Quality And Safety

CLEAR premium water continues to raise the bar for excellence and safety in the beverage industry with an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional water quality to consumers. Under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Nayan Shah, CLEAR has solidified its position as a brand synonymous with purity and uncompromising quality.

Since its inception in 2010, CLEAR has championed the cause of providing high-quality drinking water to customers across the nation. With an unyielding dedication to maintaining the highest standards, the brand has forged a reputation for itself through rigorous testing and adherence to global safety, hygiene, and quality benchmarks. Every drop of CLEAR water undergoes a meticulous 11-stage purification process, complemented by an exacting system of 121 quality checks, ensuring that consumers receive nothing short of the best.

Nayan Shah, the driving force behind CLEAR PREMIUM WATER, said, “Our aim when we introduced CLEAR premium water was to offer the nation an unparalleled product in terms of quality and purity. Over the last thirteen years, we haven't just met that objective; we've exceeded it by embracing the most stringent measures available."

As the largest bottling factory in central Gujarat, CLEAR aligns its operations with the stringent guidelines established by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This rigorous adherence to quality control guarantees that consumers enjoy Clean and Safe water that complies with the highest regulatory standards.

The commitment to excellence exhibited by CLEAR has garnered a dedicated following, particularly among busy professionals and millennials who demand uncompromising quality. The brand continuously innovates its packaging technologies and quality assurance protocols, further cementing consumer confidence in CLEAR's offerings.

Reflecting its steadfast commitment, Clear Premium Water has become synonymous with purity and freshness. Mr Shah’s commitment to the highest standards of quality and safety in its operations is demonstrated by its ISO 22000:2005, ISO 9001:2015, HACCP, FSSAI, CGWA, BIS, CCA, GPCB, NEPHRA, and EPR certifications. Utilizing state-of-the-art, fully automated filler equipment and over a decade of experience in packing and bottling purified drinking water, the company boasts a daily output of over 50Lakh bottles.

However, CLEAR's commitment to quality extends beyond its products. The brand prides itself on its vertically integrated and eco-conscious manufacturing facility. With a strong sustainability focus, CLEAR has set ambitious goals: becoming plastic-neutral by 2027, achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, and attaining water positivity by 2030. These ambitions demonstrate CLEAR's unwavering dedication to both quality and environmental responsibility.