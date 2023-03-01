Newcomers have flooded the entertainment industry with their fresh talent and the audiences are loving it. Many have even become famous by just spending minimal time in the industry. Shweta Avasthi is to be seen soon in a comedy crime-themed film locking her success ladder. She is known to have been a successful entrepreneur working with many renowned names; however, her interest in acting has landed her to work with few known faces in the industry. Her presence as a social entrepreneur has been prominent with her successful projects mostly based on women's safety.



Shweta Avasthi is currently working with the director Veerabhadram Chowdary. This is believed to be a comedy crime releasing this year. She has also been offered to be a part of a web series released at the same time under the banner of ETV. This is also a murder mystery under the supervision of Suresh Krishna Garu. Sources have also mentioned that she has also signed a project with the Devaansh film factory. The project is a pure action flick and a very different genre to look forward to.



She has mentioned, "I believe that hard work is the key to many impossible projects. While I was working with an amazing team to build a safe place for women, I kind of always wanted to work on my other skills and explore them. Acting has been that skill and I was desperate to get an opportunity to explore it. Veerabhadram Chowdary is that opportunity for me and working with such a talented team is a dream come true. I am expecting the project to be released soon this year and I would love to see my work on the screen. The Audience response is going to be major for me. I am very hopeful though."



(The above Republic World article is a sponsored marketing initiative. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspectives appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)