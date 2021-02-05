Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital Launches First-ever One-Stop Breast Cancer Clinic

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among urban Indian women and the second most common in rural women. According to research reports, 1 in 22 urban women in India is at risk of developing breast cancer. To increase awareness about breast cancer, the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital launched the first-ever One-stop Breast Cancer Clinic to help patients diagnose & treat breast cancer. To commemorate this milestone, the clinic was inaugurated by none other than Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation on 'World Cancer Day'.

"At Sir HNRF Hospital, we have set up not just a comprehensive oncology department but also one of the finest rehab centres in the country. We have developed an Oncology Service second to none. A Service with a Soul!" says, Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

Due to the lack of awareness and the absence of a reliable breast cancer screening program, most breast cancers are diagnosed at a relatively advanced stage. This "first of its kind" breast clinic at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital aims to provide a comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis and treatment pathway in two hours. The One-Stop Breast Clinic is designed keeping in mind internationally acclaimed practices, patient-centricity and provides the finest clinical expertise. It has collaborated with Dr. Ashutosh Kothari, Clinical Lead and Chairperson of Breast Tumour Group of the renowned Guy's Hospital, London.