Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital Launches First-ever One-Stop Breast Cancer Clinic

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among urban Indian women and the second most common in rural women. According to research reports, 1 in 22 urban women in India is at risk of developing breast cancer. To increase awareness about breast cancer, the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital launched the first-ever One-stop Breast Cancer Clinic to help patients diagnose & treat breast cancer. To commemorate this milestone, the clinic was inaugurated by none other than Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation on 'World Cancer Day'.
"At Sir HNRF Hospital, we have set up not just a comprehensive oncology department but also one of the finest rehab centres in the country. We have developed an Oncology Service second to none. A Service with a Soul!" says, Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.
Due to the lack of awareness and the absence of a reliable breast cancer screening program, most breast cancers are diagnosed at a relatively advanced stage. This "first of its kind" breast clinic at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital aims to provide a comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis and treatment pathway in two hours. The One-Stop Breast Clinic is designed keeping in mind internationally acclaimed practices, patient-centricity and provides the finest clinical expertise. It has collaborated with Dr. Ashutosh Kothari, Clinical Lead and Chairperson of Breast Tumour Group of the renowned Guy's Hospital, London.
"Women frequently find themselves confused and overwhelmed by several alternatives and need consolidated advice. Our Breast Cancer Clinic is a sincere attempt to provide seamless pathways for excellent care and complete support while giving them a precise and swift diagnosis, along with a holistic plan of action," says Dr Vijay Haribhakti, Director, Surgical Oncology at Sir HNRF Hospital