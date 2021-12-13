Snapdeal Joins Koo To Tap Into The Voices Of Bharat

According to GlobalData - a London-based data and analytics company - e-commerce sales in India are slated to reach $120.1 billion between 2021 and 2025 - growing at a compounded annual rate of 18 percent. Small town India - also known as Bharat - is set to play a crucial role in this growth. Tier II and III towns across the country have been witnessing a paradigm shift in shopping patterns, with shoppers increasingly transacting online. This has compelled e-commerce brands to tap into the millions of voices of Bharat and build a connection in local languages.

Snapdeal, a leading value e-commerce brand, has created an account on the Made-in-India social media platform, Koo, to connect with millions of its users in the language of their choice. As a platform for self-expression in native languages, the Koo App offers its innovative features in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and English. Moreover, the platform allows for the real-time translation of a message into multiple languages while retaining the context and sentiment attached to the original message. This increases reach, enabling a brand to connect with a wider audience and gain greater visibility and traction. Brands and businesses get to interact with a diverse user demographic and enhance their engagement with millions of potential consumers. The Koo App, which caters to India’s unique linguistic diversity, has over 15 million downloads and is poised to hit 100 million downloads in the next year.

By establishing a presence on the micro-blogging platform, Snapdeal - which has made online shopping inclusive for consumers across the country - will be able to penetrate a diverse base of internet users, especially those in Tier II and III towns who are aspirational, engage with them in their mother tongue, and share relevant updates about sales, deals and offerings in a digital-first economy.