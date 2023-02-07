Spotify Success, Sunburn Festival, And Live Performances: Inside The World Of DJ Greff

Yugesh Madhwani, 29, has been in the music industry for the past decade and has spun his way around the globe with his tunes. What started as small gigs in Nagpur, quickly transformed into packed clubs, awards and a jet setting lifestyle.

In 2018, Madhwani started going by the stage name “DJ Greff” and has been an unstoppable force since. Soon after he adopted the DJ Greff moniker, he came out with his single “Don’t Know Shit”; Don’t Know Shit had an impressive run on Spotify - the music streaming giant - and the track currently stands at an impressive 2.9 Million streams. DJ Greff and DJ Dante Klein sculpted an uplifting anthem and Don’t Know Shit was song of the summer for many in 2019.

After Don't Know Shit, DJ Greff has independently released singles like “Black Butter”, and “Shaam”, both have found a die-hard listener base on Spotify and SoundCloud.

Success is a byproduct of honest artistry

On the flip side - DJ Greff has also made a name for himself in the live arena. He has played coveted festivals like Sunburn, EVC and was handpicked to be the opener for Martin Garrix, David Guetta, DJ Snake and Hardwell. Even the pandemic did little to stop his stride. Even with social distancing in place, DJ Greff played live sessions - at home. He turned the corners of his house into settings for different moods and played music matching these moods. These Greff Lockdown Sessions can be found on YouTube as a miniseries.

This New Year’s Eve, DJ Greff chimed into 2023 along with 2000 people - and made the last page of the year and memorable one.

Despite such massive success and more lucrative projects underway, Madhwani - DJ Greff - stays grounded. He focuses on making music and believes that all acclaim and success is a byproduct of honest artistry. He says, “I go with the flow, and make music based on what I feel and think. I don’t factor in materialistic elements when making music. And I think when you keep your artistry untouched this way, it reaches people more impactfully and finds its tribe. I have had all these great opportunities, based on people’s affection for my work and I will always be grateful for this collection.”.