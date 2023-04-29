Sreeleathers: Rooted In Bengal, Celebrated All Over India

More than three decades ago, when Sri Satyabrata Dey came to Calcutta and started selling footwear from a little shop on Lindsay Street, he knew that this venture would turn into one of the most loved brands even when everyone around him had discouraged his efforts. Even when he had nothing, he was a confident young man. “I had nothing to lose, it could only get better from there”, Dey quipped. He focused on making good quality leather footwear accessible. This marks the humble beginning of the brand Sreeleathers that has been winning the hearts of customers with its top-class products and excellent service over the years.

“All I do is protect the interest of my people and the people make my work easier,” states Satyabrata Dey humbly. As the Managing Director, he is popularly referred to as Dada in the organization and is an innate leader running this organization like a family. He believes that when he protects his customers’ interests, the customer becomes a brand ambassador for Sreeleathers. He also believes that protecting the interest of his staff is crucial because they are pivotal in taking care of the quality of service and goods provided. His strong-willed ambition backed by his relentless work ethic has been an inspiration for all those who have worked with him and continue to do so.

The best marketing campaigns, expensive advertising, or celebrity brand ambassadors cannot do for a company like what people in Bengal have done for Sreeleathers. There is an unsaid promise between the people of Bengal and this brand as it promises to offer the best prices in the market and the people continue their unflinching support to the brand.

Dealership team shares the details of the application process

Sreeleathers’ dealership managers- Soham Dasgupta and Sumon Seal

Step 1- Fill out the application form with as many details as possible.

Link to form: https://sreeleathers.com/pages/inquiry

Step 2- If the application meets the requirements, someone from the Dealership Team will reach out to applicant and ask for further details

Step 3- Applicant will be requested to visit Headquarters in Kolkata for a meeting with Senior Executives. A fundamental understanding of the business will be explained

Step 4- A tour of the flagship store (3 & 4 Lindsay street) will be given

Step 5- A team from the HQ will visit the location for a recce. Several recces may be required.

Depending on several factors, there may be other formalities. The process is tedious and time consuming because we would like to ensure both parties complement each other. Opening a Sreeleathers dealership requires a sizable investment. An application is rejected because we are concerned about the potential of the project and we don't want to waste your hard earned money.

Final step- If all formalities are cleared, the final approval is done by our MD, Satya Brata Dey

Caution: A lot of fake pages and imposters claim to offer Sreeleathers Dealerships. We have NOT hired any third party organisation to represent us. Victims of these scam artists have often filed FIRs but never recovered the money. Please verify authenticity before paying anyone.

Sreeleathers has over 40 stores in the country and due to large scale demand, the organization has to turn down thousands of dealership applications every year. Due to limited supply, the company also had issues with imposters promising Sreeleathers’ dealership in exchange for large sums of money. However, the management has repeatedly communicated that Sreeleathers’ dealership location approval requires several meetings in Kolkata Headquarters. The dealership team does thorough viability research on the project, and the final meeting is with the Managing Director, Satyabrata Dey himself. Here's what a few of the highest performing dealers of the brand have to say about it.

Aditya Poddar, Barasat and Siliguri

“We have been associated with Sreeleathers since the past 5 years. 14th May 2017, this date has been very memorable the grand opening of our Barasat store, queue as long as 500 meters outside our store. We have been immensely honoured to be part of a brand which resides so deeply in our customers heart. Dey sir has been nothing short of an inspiration to us, his words of motivation and wisdom have made Sreeleathers a world class brand. World Class “quality” Right Price is our Moto and rightly so Sreeleathers is a brand for all! In our Siliguri store, we have had underprivileged children come through local organisations, they buy shoes and the smile the kids have when we hand out some stationary or chocolates with the shoes is extraordinary,” says Mr.Poddar who has been an engaged member of the community. He continues to add value to the brand through digital activations and hosts several social projects for children in Siliguri.

Sukrit Data, Gurugram

“Price benefit is the biggest USP of Sreeleathers. We sell high quality products at the lowest prices, and this is only possible because of the Managing Director, Satyabrata Dey. He is a visionary- a humble and grass-root entrepreneur. His passion for providing high quality footwear at affordable prices for the common man gave birth to Sreeleathers. This passion still burns bright today, some 30 years later as well,” says Sukrit Data who has been an energetic dealer and has been serving customers in Gurugram since 2015. He has also executed several philanthropic projects successfully from covid relief programs to blood donation camps.

Dhritikesh Das

Dhritikesh Das, who has been a part of the Sreeleathers family since 2006 and has played a pivotal role in the footwear market in Guwahati, says,“The success of Sreeleathers lies in the fact that its customers feel and believe that they share the same value of the brand. Products are very durable and provide customers with a value for price. I am fortunate enough to have met such a humble and enterprising person in my life. Our beloved MD is undoubtedly the most humble and simple person I have met. He is very passionate about the brand and is relentless to add more value to it. The most beautiful gift a person can give to any other person is in some way to make the other person’s life better and I strongly believe that he has transformed the brand and has made millions of lives better by providing quality in the leather accessories and footwear segment by creating a legacy of its own” to make his customers more comfortable, Dhritikesh Das expanded his store and currently enjoys the status of being the number one footwear store in Guwahati. His insightful contributions have helped Sreeleathers establish a stronger digital presence.

Papiya Behera, Bhubaneswar

Papiya Behera from Bhubaneswar, whose family has been contributing to the success of this brand for almost 3 decades now, says“Our franchisee at Ashok Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha was inaugurated in 1996. Sreeleathers is a well-recognized brand, especially in the eastern India and has been widely appreciated for its products. Sreeleathers has also posed a tough competition to other brands in terms of pricing. It is affordable for all classes of the society. It is all about the quality and durability of the products which have made the brand so famous. The MD and his entire family have a friendly association with us, and they have always considered their business associates as family.”

Behera’s store in Ashok Nagar is one of Sreeleathers’ highly recommended stores because of the impeccable service. The entire store is run by women and their customer service is unbeatable.

