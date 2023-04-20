Sreeleathers- The People Behind The Brand

"All businesses are built by people, but successful businesses are built for people."- Satya Brata Dey, MD

What is Sreeleathers' greatest strength?

Satya Brata Dey, Managing Director: I believe that organisational culture plays a very important role in today's competitive environment. Competitors may copy our designs or strategies but they can not replicate the relationship I have with my people- this is my strength. Our priority has always been to protect the interests of my colleagues and customers. When they feel secure and taken care of, my job becomes easy. I like to believe that companies are created to improve lives. Leaders should focus more on creating opportunities for people rather than just business development- the two may sound synonymous but the underlying perspectives are different. When I humanise my work, I develop a spiritual relationship with my people. I won't be surprised if some people in my organisation don't know my designation is MD, I don't care about titles. I'm just Dada and I love that because that means we are family. We are one big Sreeleathers family.

We have developed several practices in the organisation that focuses on values. One of the first lessons is the 3 Hs:

1. Health- Every single person in my organisation has to inculcate healthy habits into their lifestyle. We conduct weekly yoga classes for everyone. We try to create an atmosphere where we can encourage our people to be conscious about their physical and mental health. There have been situations where parents and spouses of employees have thanked the organisation for instilling such values. This gratification is far more rewarding than any award in my opinion.

2. Honesty- No matter how unfavourable the truth is, be honest. If you think, to sell a product you have to lie, then don't sell that product. No situation is worth lying for.

3. Hard Work- There is no substitute for hardwork. Don't focus on things you don't have compared to other people. You may not have a fancy degree or family inheritance but you have everything you need, to achieve everything you want. You just have to work hard.

Character development is a big part of this organisation. I like to believe that because of practices like this, we have had a positive impact on them. When everyone in the organisation follows these practices it brings us together, just like a family. These days people spend more time with colleagues than their family members, it is important for organisations to foster a sense of community to accomodate for that.There is healthy competition to boost productivity but we know we are all on the same team and work well together.

First employee

He had no money to hire anyone so he served as the stock boy, sales boy, cashier, janitor and manager. He got married in 1989 and his wife (Mrs.Shipra Dey) was his first employee. "My wife is a people's person, she is as stern as she is empathetic. I trust her to guide my people with utmost care and diligence" said Dey.

Image: Rochita Dey and Shipra Dey

Next Generation

Rochita Dey pursued an education in business. She completed her Bachelors in Finance from the University of San Francisco. She worked at an ecommerce startup in San Francisco before going to Syracuse University for her MBA. She officially joined the business in 2018 and has played an integral part in the digital growth of the brand.

Sreeleathers Dealerships

Dealership Managers, Sumon Seal and Soham Dasgupta lead their department exceptionally well. They are the reason why Sreeleathers has been able to grow their geographic footprint. The following are direct accounts from old and new dealers on their experience as Sreeleathers' store owners:

Sushanta Mukhopadhyay

Malda (2010)

Before we were Sreeleathers’ Dealership owners, we were loyal customers of the brand. The combination of right price and durability made it an attractive brand. We have been associated with the brand since our childhood. As a proud Bengali myself, I feel honoured to represent a Bengali owned brand. For people like myself, Sreeleathers is a source of inspiration and I work hard every day to shatter the myth that Bengalis aren’t capable of running a business. I’m so proud and grateful to be a part of the Sreeleathers Family.

Mr. Sudarsan manna

Kanthi (2017)

There is an abundance of brands in the market but when it came to owning a dealership store I wanted own a Sreeleathers Dealership. We have been offering quality and customer service at the right price consistently which makes us a trustworthy brand in the market. I have owned this store for the last 6 years and I’m proud to be associated with this family.

Subodh Kumar Mitra

Purnia(2021), Bhagalpur(2022)

I have been working with the Sreeleathers dealership team since January 2021. This brand has achieved a respectable status in the Indian footwear industry. After Purnea’s successful performance I took another dealership in Bhagalpur which also had a strong opening. Sreeleathers brand recognition and reputation has greatly benefited me and I will work towards protecting the same.

Shubham Singh

Varanasi (2022), Siwan (2023)

It’s been a year since we have been working closely with Sreeleathers Headquarters (Kolkata). It is important for our store to have a large selection of good quality products at a reasonable price range. This is the reason our Sreeleathers store has been loved by the people of Varanasi and our Siwan store had a successful store opening recently.

