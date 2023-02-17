Surat Realtor Helps Bright Young Girl From Nomadic Tribe Fulfill Her Academic Dreams

A young girl from a nomadic tribe in Gujarat’s Saurashtra will have her academic dreams fulfilled thanks to help from Surat-based realtor Vijaybhai Bharwad. Bharwad, who is the president of Malabhai Sarabhai Bhadiyadra Education Trust, has taken up the financial responsibility of funding this girl’s education.

Hemi Bharwad, who belongs to a family of shepherds in Saurashtra’s Himmatnagar, secured an 80 percentile in her 12th standard exam battling severe financial constraints. A science student, Hima comes from a nomadic tribe whose family depends on raising cattle and goats for their livelihood.

Vijaybhai Bharwad, who says he is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, first came to know of Hemi on the news.

“I saw a report highlighting the plight of the poor girl from the Bharwad community, who despite many difficulties in life, managed to achieve an 80 percentile in the 12th science stream,” he said.

This, Bharwad says, prompted him to dispatch his team to Himmatnagar to track the girl and her family down. “They (the team) discovered her living under the stars with her family. I spoke with her via video call and assured her of all financial assistance for her future studies and her family,” Bharwad added.

Talking about Hemi, Vijay Bharwad said, “"Hemi Bharwad has demonstrated that the fruits of hardship are sweet. Every student should follow Hemi's example to instill self-determination and hard work when it comes to giving your all to shape your bright future. With what little resources she had, Hemi forged a difficult path to success.”

For the Surat-based realtor, helping Hemi is only the beginning of a journey. Bharwad says his future goals include establishing educational institutions in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara, conducting philanthropic activities under the banner of the Malabhai Sarabhai Bhadiyadra Education Trust, providing financial aid and honour to the families of martyrs in India, providing financial aid to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and providing scholarships to poor students in the ninth and eleventh grades.

The realtor says he also wants to support orphans, provide financial help to children who have excelled in state and national-level sports and adopt bright students from underserved communities.