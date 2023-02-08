Taking Over The Music Realm Like No Other, Enter DJ Pulse Toronto

This young DJing talent is known for exuding pure love, madness and passion for creating new beats and musical sets to win people’s hearts at different venues.

Some people realize their goals or dreams much later in their lifetimes, but while a few others understand this quite early in their journeys and so without wasting any more time, they make sure to take giant steps ahead to fulfil those dreams and aspirations in life. These individuals, who mainly belong to the younger brigade, are those who ensure to spare no effort and, in the process, acquire more knowledge and expertise in getting better at their craft as professionals, just like Prableen Singh, aka DJ Pulse Toronto, did in the world of music in a very short span of time.

DJ Pulse Toronto is one of those incredible music and DJing talents who was born in 1989 in Muscat, where he was even raised. Music was where his heart always was, and so choosing to make music his career was only natural for him. From the very beginning, he has been actively performing across Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, becoming a well-known face in the Middle East. Not just music, since his childhood, he was also in dancing, he confesses, where his first dance performance on stage was at 14 years with the King of Punjab Pop “Malkit Singh.”

His love for music has kept growing since then, and he didn’t even realize it when he fell in love with DJing. Understanding the “Pulse” of the nation, especially youngsters in music, by playing in genres like House, Hip Hop to Bollywood, Bhangra and even Arabic, he adopted his stage name as DJ Pulse Toronto. He has so far also been part of movie productions and has been the official after-party DJ of many Bollywood movies like Once Upon A Time In Mumbai - Dobaara, Gunday and Aiyaary.

From performing at various nightclubs and events going live, sharing the stage with notable Bollywood celebs to, diversifying into organizing destination weddings and doing artist management, he has come a long way.

DJ Pulse Toronto says that his forte is Bollywood music, and he wants to keep honing his skills to better his craft as a DJ in the same.