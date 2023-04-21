Tanuj Kewalramani Is Hinting His Appearance Soon On Big Boss OTT Season 2

OTT platforms have been introducing so many new series and reality shows and fans & followers are loving the experience like never before. Big Boss OTT Season 1 was a highly successful show on the OTT platform. It's now awaiting another season with an opening blast soon to be announced. Tanuj Kewalramani is hinting at his appearance soon on Big Boss OTT Season 2. He is a known face in the entertainment industry and has been making appearances in Hindi reality shows.

Tanuj Kewalramani is a well-known face with shows like "Love School 2" and "The Zoya Factor" amongst many others. He has also been identified as a reputed model and ramp choreographer working for many years. He is now awaiting a new series called "Yaara Di Yaari" on Netflix and people are all excited about it. Tanuj now has possibly been all set to make a grand entry at the Big Boss OTT Season 2. He is on talking terms with the casting director Aakash Sharma and the audience is thrilled to see him as a part of Big Boss now.

His career has always given him major successful rewards including his appearance as a highly appreciated runway model. Big Boss OTT Season 2 is believed to be even more intense than the last time and the viewers are making big statements on the rumors of Tanuj Kewalramani being a part of this season's OTT, one of the most loved shows. The show is packed with drama and laughter alongside many controversies. However, it is believed that this season is going to be even more intense and Tanuj Kewalramani is only going to make it spicy. He has been appearing in reality shows and is believed to have a major experience that could help him find a goal in the show.