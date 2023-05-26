The International Prime Awards Asia 2023 In Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand - May 13, 2023 - Prime Awards & Events LLC, a renowned event management company, proudly announces the resounding success of The International Prime Awards, a prestigious recognition that celebrated outstanding achievements in various industries. The event was held on May 13, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit a luxury collection hotel in Bangkok. It was a grand affair that honoured top businesses and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional excellence and leadership in their respective professions.

The International Prime Awards served as a remarkable platform to acknowledge and commend the remarkable contributions made by industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries. The event successfully recognized their unwavering commitment to excellence, the profound impact they have made in their fields, and their dedication to pushing boundaries and achieving remarkable success.

The awards ceremony, organized by Prime Awards & Events LLC, captivated attendees with its grandeur and attention to detail. Distinguished guests, industry leaders, and influencers came together to celebrate excellence and inspire future achievements. The event created an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation as the deserving winners in various categories were revealed and honoured.

The International Prime Awards encompassed a wide range of categories, including Business Excellence, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, and Innovation and Technology. Winners were selected based on their exceptional performance, strategic leadership, and significant contributions to their industries.

"We are thrilled to declare The International Prime Awards as a resounding success, and I am proud of everyone who supported and joined in the event,” said Sujany Rodrigues, Founder of Prime Awards & Events LLC. "It was an honour to host such an exceptional event and to witness the outstanding achievements of the businesses and individuals who were recognized. Their passion, innovation, and leadership have set new benchmarks in their respective industries.”

"We are truly privileged to have had the support and presence of Chief Guest, HRH Princess Isabelle Lafforgue to attend the event,” & Guest of Honour Mr Kanok Abhiradee who also received a “Lifetime Service Award” said Daniel Salter, CoFounder of Prime Awards & Events LLC.

“I’m deeply honoured to serve as an honorary global advisor for the International Prime Awards LLC, It is really humbling to present the prestigious awards to the Industry Giants for excellence in their respective industries,” said Sharath Kumar Basavaraju, Global Advisor for Prime Awards & Events LLC

It’s truly one of the best experiences in my professional career that is inspiring me to contribute more in the interest of the International Prine Awards LLC.

The International Prime Awards witnessed a truly magical moment as Kokoh Conley took the stage alongside traditional Thai performers, creating an unforgettable fusion of artistic brilliance. Kokoh Conley's exceptional talent and the rich cultural heritage of the Thai performers seamlessly blended together, captivating the audience with a harmonious symphony of music, dance, and visual artistry. The synergy between Kokoh Conley's innovative approach and the traditional Thai elements resulted in a breathtaking performance that showcased the beauty of cultural diversity and artistic collaboration. The audience was left in awe as they witnessed the transcendent power of art to bridge boundaries and create a truly enchanting experience.

The list of awardees:

Mr. Kanok Abhiradee Lifetime Service Award Clement Arul Jeeva Leading Global Advisor of the Year Najood Adnan Issa al-Shareeda Physician of the Year Romchalee Chanprasit Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Prasit Nilket Excellence in English Ms. KoKoh Conley Outstanding Performer Karine Lohitnavy Frick International Business Woman of the Year Kenneth Kee Aik Liang Entrepreneur of the Year Gaurav Shorey Outstanding Contribution to Aviation Sector Eugene He CEO of the year Eugene Seah Excellence in Design and Construction Mr. Leonard H. Le Blanc III Author of the Year Adithya Engineering & Constructions Best Emerging Real Estate Brand Al Douri Group Retailer of the Year Cybertronium Sdn. Bhd. Excellence in Innovation and Technology Gates Hospitality Excellence in Hospitality and Tourism Imperial Group of Institutions Best Foundation for Education India International Insurance Pte Ltd General Insurance Company of the Year LYI (CBrands Inc Pte Ltd) Most Promising Brand Of The Year Midas Communications International, Co. Excellence in Integrated Communications Nutri Source Pte Ltd Excellence in Agriculture & Farming One Act Inc Startup of the year Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok Best Luxury Hotel Brand The Big Chilli Co. Ltd. Excellence in Media & Publication

The event showcased the expertise of Prime Awards & Events LLC in delivering flawless and remarkable event experiences. The meticulous planning, innovative ideas, and seamless execution contributed to the overall success and memorable experience for all attendees.