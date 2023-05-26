Last Updated:

The International Prime Awards Asia 2023 In Bangkok, Thailand

Prime Awards & Events LLC, a renowned event management company, proudly announces the resounding success of The International Prime Awards

International Prime Awards

IMAGE: International Prime Awards


Bangkok, Thailand - May 13, 2023 - Prime Awards & Events LLC, a renowned event management company, proudly announces the resounding success of The International Prime Awards, a prestigious recognition that celebrated outstanding achievements in various industries. The event was held on May 13, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit a luxury collection hotel in Bangkok. It was a grand affair that honoured top businesses and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional excellence and leadership in their respective professions.

The International Prime Awards served as a remarkable platform to acknowledge and commend the remarkable contributions made by industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries. The event successfully recognized their unwavering commitment to excellence, the profound impact they have made in their fields, and their dedication to pushing boundaries and achieving remarkable success.

The awards ceremony, organized by Prime Awards & Events LLC, captivated attendees with its grandeur and attention to detail. Distinguished guests, industry leaders, and influencers came together to celebrate excellence and inspire future achievements. The event created an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation as the deserving winners in various categories were revealed and honoured. 

The International Prime Awards encompassed a wide range of categories, including Business Excellence, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, and Innovation and Technology. Winners were selected based on their exceptional performance, strategic leadership, and significant contributions to their industries.

"We are thrilled to declare The International Prime Awards as a resounding success, and I am proud of everyone who supported and joined in the event,” said Sujany Rodrigues, Founder of Prime Awards & Events LLC. "It was an honour to host such an exceptional event and to witness the outstanding achievements of the businesses and individuals who were recognized. Their passion, innovation, and leadership have set new benchmarks in their respective industries.”

"We are truly privileged to have had the support and presence of Chief Guest, HRH Princess Isabelle Lafforgue to attend the event,” & Guest of Honour Mr Kanok Abhiradee who also received a “Lifetime Service Award” said Daniel Salter, CoFounder of Prime Awards & Events LLC.

“I’m deeply honoured to serve as an honorary global advisor for the International Prime Awards LLC, It is really humbling to present the prestigious awards to the Industry Giants for excellence in their respective industries,” said Sharath Kumar Basavaraju, Global Advisor for Prime Awards & Events LLC

It’s truly one of the best experiences in my professional career that is inspiring me to contribute more in the interest of the International Prine Awards LLC.

The International Prime Awards witnessed a truly magical moment as Kokoh Conley took the stage alongside traditional Thai performers, creating an unforgettable fusion of artistic brilliance. Kokoh Conley's exceptional talent and the rich cultural heritage of the Thai performers seamlessly blended together, captivating the audience with a harmonious symphony of music, dance, and visual artistry. The synergy between Kokoh Conley's innovative approach and the traditional Thai elements resulted in a breathtaking performance that showcased the beauty of cultural diversity and artistic collaboration. The audience was left in awe as they witnessed the transcendent power of art to bridge boundaries and create a truly enchanting experience.

The list of awardees:

Mr. Kanok Abhiradee

Lifetime Service Award

Clement Arul Jeeva

Leading Global Advisor of the Year

Najood Adnan Issa al-Shareeda

Physician of the Year

Romchalee Chanprasit

Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Prasit Nilket

Excellence in English

Ms. KoKoh Conley

Outstanding Performer

Karine Lohitnavy Frick

International Business Woman of the Year

Kenneth Kee Aik Liang

Entrepreneur of the Year

Gaurav Shorey

Outstanding Contribution to Aviation Sector

Eugene He

CEO of the year

Eugene Seah

Excellence in Design and Construction

Mr. Leonard H. Le Blanc III

Author of the Year

Adithya Engineering & Constructions

Best Emerging Real Estate Brand

Al Douri Group

Retailer of the Year

Cybertronium Sdn. Bhd.

Excellence in Innovation and Technology

Gates Hospitality

Excellence in Hospitality and Tourism

Imperial Group of Institutions

Best Foundation for Education

India International Insurance Pte Ltd

General Insurance Company of the Year

LYI (CBrands Inc Pte Ltd)

Most Promising Brand Of The Year

Midas Communications International, Co.

Excellence in Integrated Communications

Nutri Source Pte Ltd

Excellence in Agriculture & Farming

One Act Inc

Startup of the year

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

Best Luxury Hotel Brand

The Big Chilli Co. Ltd.

Excellence in Media & Publication

The event showcased the expertise of Prime Awards & Events LLC in delivering flawless and remarkable event experiences. The meticulous planning, innovative ideas, and seamless execution contributed to the overall success and memorable experience for all attendees.

