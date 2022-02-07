The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Unit Opens Its Account On Koo

The Ministry of Home Affairs is one of the most important ministries in the Government of India. The Koo platform of the PIB’s Unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will provide information from time to time on the developments of public importance that relate to this ministry.

On its first post, the PIB’s MHA Koo account provided information related to a reply by the Ministry during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on February 2, with regard to the Government of India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Welcoming the PIB Unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs to the platform, a Koo Spokesperson said:

"We are privileged to host the PIB’s Unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs to our Made-In-India Social Media platform, Koo. We will enable the PIB’s Unit handling the Ministry of Home Affairs to share information about the initiatives and activities undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs."

About Koo

Koo is a Made-in-India social media platform that enables people to express and connect with others in their language. Koo is available in 10 Indian languages. Koo has 20 million users and is the largest micro-blogging platform in Indian languages. Several top personalities from public life, government, entertainment, cricket, and sports have an account on Koo.

Most of the Central Ministers and Ministries are already on Koo, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Ministry of Tribal Affairs, among others.

Image: Republic World