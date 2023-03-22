The Sporty New SUV - FRONX Set To Strengthen Maruti Suzuki's SUV Segment, Launch Soon

Maruti Suzuki India is strengthening its SUV segment by adding FRONX in its NEXA range of cars. FRONX pioneers the ‘shape of new’ compact SUVs in the country with its aerodynamic design that is bound to leave everyone in complete awe. Two new SUVs FRONX & the 5-door JIMNY were showcased at Auto Expo 2023, on January 23rd, and their booking across India opened on the same day, getting a stunning response from car enthusiasts.

Apart from the signature style that makes FRONX stand out from the crowd, it also comes equipped with feature-rich and future-facing technology. FRONX is based on Suzuki’s Heartect Platform and boasts a host of safety features. It's expected to be launched in India by April.

The modern, youthful, and dynamic design of FRONX brings alive the crafted futurism design philosophy as its unique design is nothing less than a work of art. It features the Crystal Block Shaped NEXTre’ LED DRLs, NextWave Grille, and Striking Front Fascia along with NEXTre’ Full LED Connected RCL, and Geometric Precision Cut Alloy Wheels.

When it comes to the safety of passengers, the automaker has reassured safety on every drive. FRONX comes equipped with six airbags (including front, side, and curtain) — along with Standard ESP, Standard Hill-Hold Assist, and all seats have 3-point ELR seat belts for ensuring all-round safety.

Forged for new age performance

To shape the exhilarating drives, the sporty new SUV boasts a 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet Engine designed to deliver instant power and acceleration that will take your breath away. With Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology, it offers excellent fuel efficiency and a great driving experience. The super responsive Six-Speed Automatic Transmission is also coupled with the ease of Paddle-Shifters for smooth power delivery, making the driving experience muscular. It also comes with a 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine variant, with AGS technology (AMT) that ensures you have the convenience to adapt and enjoy every drive.

Apart from technical features, FRONX is also rich in modern features that make the ride easy, comfortable, and safe. It has a 22.86 centimeters SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, 360 View Camera, a Head-Up Display, Wireless Charging and Next-Gen Suzuki Connect Technology that also ensures convenience. The futuristic and sporty SUV that's crafted for performance will go against the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Hyundai i20.